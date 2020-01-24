As we round out what has come and gone on Disney Plus in January 2020 it's time to prepare for what's next. Disney's streaming service has plenty to offer in February with some vault titles like Lion King (2019) returns to the streamer and new episodes of original shows like Diary of a Future President, Disney Family Sundays and Marvel's Hero Project. Some of the more anticipated debuts in February include Lamp Life, a Toy Story spin-off short which features Woody and Bo Peep, the feature film debut of Timmy Failure: Mistakes and of course all-new episode of the newly reborn Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Don't have Disney+ yet? You can sign up right now

On Disney+ Tuesday, January 28

• The Lion King (2019)

On Disney+ Friday, January 31

• Diary of a Future President - Episode 103 - "Disaster Relief"

In an attempt to find her "reason for being," Elena tries to become Orange Bay Middle's Hurricane Watch Captain. Bobby prepares to go to "Miami Second Base" with new crush Monyca-with-a-Y. Gabi is excited to have her first real date with Sam, but family obligations keep getting in the way.

• Disney Family Sundays - Episode 113 - "Tangled: Paper Lanterns"

The Wulf family lights up when they help host Amber Kemp-Gerstel work on a craft inspired by Disney's Tangled.

• Lamp Life - Premiere

Bo Peep makes a big comeback in Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 4 and she leads the way in Pixar's all-new animated short film, Lamp Life. Lamp Life answers the question of what happened to Bo since we last saw her in Toy Story 2. Join Woody and Giggle McDimples as Bo recounts her wild adventures. The film airs exclusively on Disney+.

• Marvel's Hero Project - Episode 113 - "Soaring Seamus"

Seamus wants to give back to those who serve-the men and women who are willing to risk everything to ensure his freedom. He created a fundraising organization that taps into his love of rock-climbing to raise money for the families of fallen and wounded soldiers, so they can keep climbing towards their own dreams. Seamus is already a hero, but now, he's about to become a Marvel Super Hero.

• One Day At Disney - Episode 109 - "Rob Richards: El Capitan Organist"

Rob Richards takes us on a historical journey of the mighty Wurlitzer Organ at the El Capitan Theatre. It has been his lifelong ambition to play the Wurlitzer for Disney, and after years of honing his craft in pizza parlors around the US, Richards fulfilled his mission to bring the Disney canon to audiences in a whole new way.

On Disney+ Saturday, February 1

• Around The World In 80 Days

• Big Business

• The Sandlot (Returning Title)

• Wicked Tuna (Season 1-2)

On Disney+ Sunday, February 2

• Descendants 3

On Disney+ Wednesday, February 5

• Toy Story 4

On Disney+ Friday, February 7

• Diary of a Future President - Episode 104 - "The National Mall"

In an effort to stop waiting for womanhood to come to them, Elena and Sasha stray from their usual mall stores to the forbidden Intimates & More - which leads Elena to become an accidental criminal. Bobby's friends throw a kickback to try to help Bobby get more alone time with Monyca. Gabi tries to prove to her boss that she's perfect for the new case at work.

• Disney Family Sundays - Episode 114 - "Toy Story: Toy Bins"

The Freeman family joins host Amber Kemp-Gerstel for a craft inspired by Pixar's Toy Story films.

• Marvel's Hero Project - Episode 114 - "Dynamic Danielle"

After a trip from California to build a house for a family in Mexico, Daniella decided she needed to keep building. She dedicated her time to fundraising for materials and trip costs to build more homes, with over a dozen families benefiting directly from her efforts. She's also a leader, inspiring other young people to follow in her footsteps. Now, Marvel recognizes her as a true Super Hero.

• One Day At Disney - Episode 110 - "Grace Lee: Storybook Artist"

Disney Publishing Worldwide's Grace Lee provides an intimate look into the world of illustration and storytelling. Lee's interest in the power of images began at an early age and inspired her to work in the visual arts. Today, Grace spends her days collaborating with filmmakers and other creatives to extend Disney's most beloved stories from screen to book.

• Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made - Premiere

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Tom McCarthy, Disney+'s Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, based on the best-selling book of the same name, follows the hilarious exploits of our quirky, deadpan hero, Timmy Failure, who, along with his 1,500-pound polar bear partner Total, operates Total Failure Inc., a Portland detective agency.

On Disney+ Sunday, February 9

• Old Dogs

On Disney+ Friday, February 14

• My Dog, The Thief

• Splash

• Because of Winn-Dixie

• Diary of a Future President - Episode 105 - "Whistleblower"

When Elena learns her school mascot honors a man with a horrific past, she makes it her mission to have the mascot changed. Bobby grapples with his heritage when an opposing team member makes fun of him for the way his name is spelled. Gabi tries to find the work-life balance between a case she's thrilled to be working on and a boss who doesn't have boundaries.

• Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings - Premiere - Episode 201 - "Marching Down the Aisle"

To pull off an under-water proposal for his girlfriend Megan, David secretly travels to Hawaii, where a special performer completes the fairy tale. Passionate Ohio State fans get a wedding gift that blows their minds.

• Disney Family Sundays - Episode 115 - "Princess and the Frog: Lily Pads"

Host Amber Kemp-Gerstel and the Wulfs build a craft inspired by Disney's The Princess and the Frog.

• Marvel's Hero Project - Episode 115 - "Roving Robbie"

Robbie has a strong connection to nature, and through his journey visiting America's 129 national monuments, he realized that they must be protected. He created a virtual reality tour of these monuments, and travels to schools to share the technology. Transporting the next generation to these special places, he hopes to instill a sense of purpose to protect them for the future.

• One Day At Disney - Episode 111 - "Kristina Dewberry: Imagineering Construction Manager"

Kristina Dewberry, a Construction Manager for Walt Disney Imagineering, puts the finishing touches on Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland. After 10 years working at the company, the new immersive land has been a labor of love for this Star Wars loving cast member.

On Disney+ Sunday, February 16

• Marvel's Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United

On Disney+ Thursday, February 20

• Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri

• Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire

On Disney+ Friday, February 21

• My Dog, The Thief

• Diary of a Future President - Episode 106 - "Habeas Corpus"

When Elena gets detention, she discovers a new group of kids who are so much more than their reputation. Bobby is psyched to watch a cult classic with his buddies, but is surprised when the movie forces him to reveal an aspect of his life that he wasn't prepared to share. Meanwhile, Gabi is bummed to have lost an important case to a bigger firm, only to be significantly cheered up by Sam.

• Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings - Episode 202 - "Alaska to Marry Me"

In an elaborate proposal, Jesse surprises girlfriend Alyssa with lots of ice on top of a glacier. Kylee and Ty celebrate their wedding in front of the Cinderella Castle with award winning country star Chris Janson and a pretty impressive dance off!

• Disney Family Sundays - Episode 116 - "Aristocats: Headbands"

The Pyle-Lawrence ladies join host Amber Kemp-Gerstel for a craft inspired by Disney's Aristocats.

• Marvel's Hero Project - Episode 116 - "Genesis The Amazing Animal Ally"

Genesis is a fierce advocate for the care and safekeeping of all kinds of creatures, and her activism is inspiring others to follow her lead. She dedicates her time volunteering to help protect all kinds of animals, ensuring they have safe environments and receive treatment when they are injured. Now, Marvel recognizes her compassion and service as she becomes a member of Marvel's Hero Project.

• One Day At Disney - Episode 112 - "Vince Caro: Pixar Recording Engineer"

Vince Caro, Senior Recording & Mixing Engineer at Pixar Animation Studios, captures the magic of sound in Pixar films. Working with some of the most dynamic filmmaking and acting talent in animation, Vince's job is nothing short of exciting. Through recording voice over, sound effects, music and more, Caro is responsible for making visuals come to life through sound.

• Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7 - Premiere - "The Bad Batch"

Captain Rex and the Bad Batch must infiltrate an enemy base on Anaxes.

On Disney+ Tuesday, February 25

• Star Wars Resistance (Season 2)

On Disney+ Friday, February 28

• I Captured the King of Leprechauns

• Imagination Moves (Season 1-3)

• Marvel's Future Avengers (Season 1)

• Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars

• Diary of a Future President - Episode 107 - "Foreign Relations"

Elena desperately wants to go to her first middle school dance with Joey, only to find out that he would rather go with an eighth-grade girl. Bobby and Liam go to Jupiter to compete in a tennis tournament, but find their plans thwarted. Gabi is finally ready to donate the last of her late husband's belongings, but her feelings change when she finds an old memento.

• Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings - Episode 203 - "A Flashy Proposal"

Billy goes to great lengths to pop the question to his girlfriend with a musical flash mob at Disneyland. Jordan and Matthew celebrate their Italian roots at their wedding with a serenade from opera sensation Jackie Evancho.

• Disney Family Sundays - Episode 117 - "Lion King: Paint Pour Artwork"

The Green family just can't wait to be part of this "Lion King"-inspired craft.

• Marvel's Hero Project - Episode 117 - "Superior Salvador"

Salvador knew he was one of the lucky people in Puerto Rico whose power wasn't terribly affected by Hurricane Maria but couldn't understand why it was taking so long to help those who were not as fortunate. So,he put a plan into action to raise money to buy and distribute solar-powered lamps to families on the island still living in darkness. For these heroic acts, he's a true Marvel Super Hero.

• One Day At Disney - Episode 113- "Lupe de Santiago : Seamstress"

A seamstress at Disneyland Resort, Lupe de Santiago views her work as a passion rather than a job. Lupe fulfills her dream of working at the park by crafting and maintaining all of the costumes for attractions like It's a Small World and The Haunted Mansion. Lupe holds herself to a standard of perfection as she strives to preserve the legacy of Disneyland Resort's iconic troupe of seamstresses.

• Shop Class - Series Premiere - Episode 101 - "Hole-In-Won"

A new competition series featuring teams of young builders, who are tasked with designing, building, and testing unique creations. In each episode, a panel of experts will evaluate and test their work based on design creativity, and build functionality. In the finale episode, one team will be named "Shop Class" Champs. Teams are challenged with designing and building their very own mini golf holes.

• Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Episode 702 - "A Distant Echo"

Anakin Skywalker, Rex, and the Bad Batch make a shocking discovery on Skako Minor.

