Disney+ invites fans and families to celebrate its first ever Disney+ Hallowstream whenever and wherever they want with a spellbinding collection of some of the most popular Halloween movies, specials, and episodes of all time. With beloved holiday traditions like Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Halloweentown, the best Disney Channel and Disney Junior Halloween episodes, and 30 episodes of The Simpsons iconic Treehouse of Horror franchise, Disney+ is the ultimate streaming destination for family frights and wicked delights for all ages.

Disney+ subscribers can stream the new Halloween collection of movies, shorts, specials and themed episodes.

Disney+ Halloween Movies

Don't Look Under the Bed

Frankenweenie (2012)

Girl vs Monster

Halloweentown

Halloweentown High

Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

Haunted Mansion

Hocus Pocus

Mom's Got A Date With A Vampire

Mr. Boogedy

Phantom of the Megaplex

Return to Halloweentown

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

The Ghost of Buxley Hall

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Scream Team

Twitches

Twitches Too

ZOMBIES

ZOMBIES 2

Disney+ Halloween Shorts and Specials

Frankenweenie (1984)

Lonesome Ghosts

Mater and the Ghostlight

Trick or Treat

Disney Channel Halloween Episodes (Episodic Set)

Big City Greens: Blood Moon Part 1 / Blood Moon Part 2

Even Stevens: A Very Scary Story

Girl Meets World: Girl Meets World of Terror

Good Luck Charlie: Scary Had a Little Lamb

Hannah Montana: Torn Between Two Hannahs

Jessie: The Whining

K.C. Under Cover: All Howls Eve

Kim Possible: October 31st

Lizzie McGuire: Night of the Day of the Dead

Phil Of The Future: Halloween

Phineas and Ferb: Terrifying Tri-State Triliogy of Terror (Part 1 and 2)

Raven's Home: Switch-Or-Treat

Shake It Up: Haunt It Up

Sonny With A Chance: A So Random Halloween Special

That's So Raven: Don't Have a Cow

The Proud Family: A Hero For Halloween

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody: Ghost of 613

Wizards of Waverly Place: Halloween

Disney Junior Halloween Episodes

Doc McStuffins: Boo-Hoo to You! / It's Glow Time

Doc McStuffins: Hallie Halloween / Don't Fence Me In

Doc McStuffins: Mirror, Mirror On My Penguin / Hide and Eek!

Fancy Nancy: Nancy's Costume Clash / Nancy's Ghostly Halloween

Handy Manny: Halloween / Squeeze's Magic Show

Henry Hugglemonster: Halloween Scramble / Scouts Night Out

Henry Hugglemonster: Huggleween Moon

Imagination Movers: A Monster Problem

Imagination Movers: Haunted Halloween

Jake and the Never Land Pirates: Escape from Ghoat Island / The Island of Doctor Undergear

Jake and the Never Land Pirates: Night of the Golden Pumpkin / Trick or Treasure!

Jake and the Never Land Pirates: Phantoms of Never-Nether Land / Magical Mayhem

Jake and the Never Land Pirates: Pirate Ghost Story / Queen Izzybella

Jake and the Never Land Pirates: Tricks, Treats and Treasure! / Season of the Sea Witch

Little Einsteins: A Little Einsteins Halloween

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Goof Mansion / A Doozy Night of Mystery

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: The Haunted Hot Rod / Pete's Ghostly Gala

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: Mickey's Monster Musical Part 1 (Part 1 of 2)

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: Mickey's Monster Musical Part 2 (Part 2 of 2)

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: Mickey's Treat

Miles from Tomorrowland: Ghost Moon / Stormy Night in a Dark Nebula

Muppet Babies: Happy Hallowocka! / The Teeth-Chattering Tale of the Haunted Pancakes

Puppy Dog Pals: Return to the Pumpkin Patch / Haunted Howl-oween

Sherriff Callie's Wild West: The Great Hallow

The Lion Guard: Beware the Zimwi

Vampirina: Hauntleyween / Frankenflower

