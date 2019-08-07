Safe to say, there will be no shortage of things to watch on Disney+ when the service launches later this year. Disney recently held its quarterly investor call and CEO Bob Iger divulged a bunch of new information regarding the studio's streaming service. One of the biggest questions up to this point has been, how will the content stack up when compared to a service like Netflix? We now have a much better idea, as it's been revealed just how much content Disney+ will have on day one this November.

According to a new report, Disney+ will feature 300 movies and 7,500 episodes of TV at launch. While we haven't yet been treated to a full breakdown of that content, that's a healthy amount of titles to choose from right out of the gate. It's also stated that the movie library will grow to include more than 500 titles within the first year, with many of those titles being recent theatrical releases. Considering that Disney has far and away the most desirable content in the marketplace right now, the quality of those titles, one would suspect, will be a key factor.

As for what, specifically, all of this will consist of? Disney is working on quite a few originals for the service. The Mandalorian, the first ever live-action Star Wars TV series, was previously confirmed as a launch title. Other shows, like Marvel offerings such as The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki, will be coming at a later date. Also on the Marvel side, movies such as Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Iron Man 3 and Thor: The Dark World will be available at launch. The rest of the MCU titles, including Avengers: Endgame, will be made available at a later date.

Star Wars fans will have some of the movies available, such as the newer entries like Rogue One and The Force Awakens. However, as we previously reported, a cable TV deal will likely prevent the original trilogy from being on Disney+ for some time. At launch, Disney will also, rather probably, include a lot of library content from their vast history, as well as titles they acquired as part of the Fox deal, which extends to National Geographic and FX shows. It was also confirmed that The Simpsons, in its entirety, will live on Disney+, which is a huge get.

In terms of cost, Disney+ is very competitive with other streaming services. Subscribers will either pay $6.99 per month, or $69.99 annually, for the standalone service. Disney also recently announced an option for a bundle that will include Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, which will go for $12.99 per month. By comparison, that's what Netflix's most popular plan goes for. Granted, Netflix has thousands of movies and TV shows, but the larger quantity doesn't guarantee all of that content will be as appealing as what Disney will have to offer. Disney+ is set to launch on November 12. This news was previously reported by CNET.