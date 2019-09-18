We finally know everything that will be available when Disney+ launches in November. That has been one of the big questions, as the Mouse House has yet to release a comprehensive list on its website just yet, since the streaming service doesn't launch in the U.S. for another couple of months. But the service recently launched in the Netherlands and the full, comprehensive list of everything streaming on launch days has been revealed. Safe to say, Disney is making sure subscribers will get a lot of bang for their buck.

A recent report managed to get hold of a full list of content for Disney+. It's worth noting that some items on the list are subject to change, since it's common for streaming services to offer different content in different countries. That having been said, the vast majority of the titles on this list should be available in the U.S. at launch and it gives a very good idea of what subscribers can expect for their hard-earned money. While Disney may not have nearly as much, in terms of volume, as Netflix, they have a tremendous amount of highly desirable content.

Without taking apart the list title by title, it's truly something. It includes content from every corner of Disney's vast empire, including Disney live-action, Disney animation, Fox, Disney Channel, ABC Family, Disney XD, Disney Junior, National Geographic, Marvel Studios and Star Wars. While not every single MCU movie will be made available at launch, every Star Wars movie will be, which is no small thing. It previously seemed like a cable rights deal was going to prevent the original trilogy and possibly the prequels from being featured on Disney+. Apparently, the company managed to sort that out.

Aside from the massive library of titles that dates back to the earliest days of Disney, quite a bit of original content is being produced for the service as well. Some of the bigger titles include The Mandalorian, the first ever live-action Star Wars TV show, several live-action MCU shows, a live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp and a series reboot of High School Musical. But that truly just scratches the surface.

Disney will be competing directly with Netflix, not to mention the onslaught of other streaming services coming down the pipeline, such as Apple TV+, HBO Max, the recently announced NBC-branded Peacock and, perhaps to a lesser degree, CBS All Access. As far as price goes, Disney+ will cost $6.99 per month, or $69.99 for an annual subscription. A bundle will also be offered for $12.99 per month that includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. Disney+ launches in the U.S. on November 12. Be sure to check out the full list of titles for yourself. This news comes to us via Attractions Magazine.

Movies Available on Disney+

• 10 Things I Hate About You

• 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea

• 101 Dalmatians (1961)

• 101 Dalmatians (1996)

• 101 Dalmatians 2: Patch's London Adventure

• 102 Dalmatians

• (500) Days of Summer

• A Bug's Life

• A Goofy Movie

• A Kid in King Arthur's Court

• A Ring of Endless Light

• A Wrinkle in Time

• Adventures in Babysitting (1987)

• Adventures in Babysitting (2016)

• Aladdin

• Aladdin and the King of Thieves

• Aladdin II: The Return of Jafar

• Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

• Alice in Wonderland (1951)

• Alice in Wonderland (2010)

• Alice Through the Looking Glass

• Aliens of the Deep

• Alley Cats Strike

• Almost Angels

• America's Heart and Soul

• Amy

• An Extremely Goofy Movie

• Annie

• Ant-Man

• Ant-Man and The Wasp

• Apollo: Missions to the Moon

• Around the World in 80 Days

• Atlantis: Milo's Return

• Atlantis Rising

• Atlantis: The Lost Empire

• Avalon High

• Avengers: Infinity War

• Avengers: Age of Ultron

• Avengers: Endgame

• Babes in Toyland

• Baby: Secret of the Lost Legend

• Bad Hair Day

• Bambi

• Bambi 2

• Bao

• Beauty and the Beast (1991)

• Beauty and the Beast (2017)

• Beauty and the Beast: Belle's Magical World

• Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas

• Beauty and the Briefcase

• Bedknobs and Broomsticks

• Bedtime Stories

• Before the Flood

• Benji the Hunted

• Beverly Hills Chihuahua

• Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

• Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta

• Big Business

• Big Hero Six

• Bizarre Dinosaurs

• Black Panther

• Blackbeard's Ghost

• Blank Check

• Bolt

• Boundin'

• Brave

• Breaking 2

• Breaking Away

• Bridge to Terabithia

• Brink

• Brother Bear

• Brother Bear 2

• Buffalo Dreams

• Burn-E

• Cadet Kelly

• Camp Nowhere

• Camp Rock

• Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

• Can of Worms

• Candleshoe

• Captain America: Civil War

• Captain America: The First Avenger

• Captain Marvel

• Cars

• Cars 2

• Cars 3

• Cars Toon: Air Mater

• Cars Toon: Hiccups

• Cars Toon: Mater Private Eye

• Cars Toon: Mater the Greater

• Cars Toon: Monster Truck Mater

• Cars Toon: Time Travel Mater

• Cars Toons: Heavy Metal Mater

• Casebusters

• Cheetah

• Chef Donald

• Chicken Little

• Christmas Cupid

• Christopher Robin

• Cinderella (1950)

• Cinderella (2015)

• Cinderella 2: Dreams Come True

• Cinderella 3: A Twist in Time

• Cloud 9

• Coco

• College Road Trip

• Confessions of a Shopaholic

• Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen

• Cool Runnings

• Cow Belles

• D2: The Mighty Ducks

• D3: The Mighty Ducks

• Dadnapped

• Dan in Real Life

• Darby O'Gill and the Little People

• Davy Crockett and the River Pirates

• Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier

• Day and Night

• Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

• Den Brother

• Descendants

• Descendants 2

• Diana: In Her Own Words

• Diary of a Wimpy Kid

• Dick Tracy

• Dinosaur

• Disney's A Christmas Carol

• Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings

• Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

• Disneynature African Cats

• Disneynature Bears

• Disneynature Born in China

• Disneynature Chimpanzee

• Disneynature Crimson Wing

• Disneynature Expedition China

• Disneynature Ghost of the Mountains

• Disneynature Growing Up Wild

• Disneynature Monkey Kingdom

• Disneynature Oceans

• Disneynature Penguins

• Disneynature Wings of Life

• Doctor Dolittle

• Doctor Strange

• Don't Look Under the Bed

• Donald and Pluto

• Double Teamed

• Doug's 1st Movie

• DuckTales the Movie: Treasure of the Lost Lamp

• Dug's Special Mission

• Dumbo

• Dumbo (Live-Action)

• Earth Live

• Easter Island Unsolved

• Eddie's Million Dollar Cook-Off

• Eight Below

• Emil and the Detectives

• Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy

• Escape to Witch Mountain

• Expedition Mars: Spirit and Opportunity

• Fantasia

• Fantasia 2000

• Finding Dory

• Finding Nemo

• First Kid

• Flight of the Navigator

• Flowers and Trees

• Flubber

• For the Birds

• Frank and Ollie

• Frankenweenie (1984)

• Frankenweenie (2012)

• Freaky Friday (1977)

• Freaky Friday (2003)

• Freaky Friday (2018)

• Free Solo

• Frenemies

• Frozen

• Full-Court Miracle

• Fun and Fancy Free

• Fuzzbucket

• G-Force

• Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

• Geek Charming

• Genius

• George and A.J.

• George of the Jungle

• George of the Jungle 2

• Get a Clue

• Giants of the Deep Blue

• Girl vs Monster

• Glory Road

• Go Figure

• Going to the Mat

• Good Luck Charlie: It's Christmas!

• Gotta Kick It Up

• Greyfriars Bobby

• Guardians of the Galaxy

• Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2

• Halloweentown High

• Halloweentown

• Halloweentown 2: Kalabar's Revenge

• Hannah Montana: The Movie

• Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert

• Hatching Pete

• Heavyweights

• Herbie: Fully Loaded

• Herbie Goes Bananas

• Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo

• Herbie Rides Again

• Hercules

• High School Musical

• High School Musical 2

• High School Musical 3: Senior Year

• Hocus Pocus

• Holes

• Holiday in Handcuffs

• Home on the Range

• Homeward Bound 2: Lost in San Francisco

• Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

• Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

• Honey, We Shrank Ourselves

• Honey, I Blew Up the Kid

• Horse Sense

• How Dogs Got Their Shapes

• How to Build a Better Boy

• I Am Number Four

• I'll Be Home for Christmas

• Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

• Ice Age: The Great Egg-scapade

• Ice Princess

• Incredible: The Story of Dr. Pol

• Inner Workings

• Inside Out

• Inspector Gadget

• Inspector Gadget 2

• Into the Grand Canyon

• Into the Okavango

• Into the Woods

• Invincible

• Invisible Sister

• Iron Man

• Iron Man 2

• Iron Man 3

• Iron Man and Hulk: Heroes United

• Iron Will

• Jack

• Jack-Jack Attack

• James and the Giant Peach

• Jane

• John Carter

• Johnny Kapahala: Back On Board

• Johnny Tsunami

• Jonas Brothers: The Concert Experience

• Journey to Shark Eden

• Journey to the Center of the Earth

• Jump In

• Jumping Ship

• Jungle 2 Jungle

• Jungle Cat

• Justin Morgan Had a Horse

• Kazaam

• Kim Possible (2019)

• Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama

• Kingdom of the Blue Whale

• Kronk's New Groove

• La Luna

• Lady and the Tramp

• Lady and the Tramp 2: Scamp's Adventure

• Lava

• Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles - Clash of the Skywalkers

• Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles - Escape from the Jedi Temple

• Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles - Race for the Holocrons

• Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles - Raid on Coruscant

• Lemonade Mouth

• Lend a Paw

• Leroy and Stitch

• Let It Shine

• Life is Ruff

• Life Size 2

• Life with Mikey

• Lifted

• Lilo and Stitch

• Lilo and Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch

• Lonesome Ghosts

• Lou

• Lovestruck: The Musical

• Luck of the Irish

• Luxo Jr.

• Man Among Cheetahs

• Mars: Inside SpaceX

• Mars Needs Moms

• Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors

• Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe

• Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight

• Mary Poppins

• Mary Poppins Returns

• Mater and the Ghostlight

• Max Keeble's Big Move

• McFarland, USA

• Meet the Deedles

• Meet the Robinsons

• Melody Time

• Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers

• Mickey's House of Villains

• Mickey's Magical Christmas: Snowed in at the House of Mouse

• Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

• Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

• Mighty Joe Young

• Mike's New Car

• Million Dollar Arm

• Minutemen

• Miracle

• Miracle at Midnight

• Miracle in Lane 2

• Miracle Landing on the Hudson

• Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

• Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

• Mission to the Sun

• Moana

• Modern Inventions

• Mom's Got a Date with a Vampire

• Monsters, Inc.

• Monsters University

• Motocrossed

• Mr. Boogedy

• Mr. Holand's Opus

• Mr. Magoo

• Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium

• Mulan

• Mulan 2

• Muppet Treasure Island

• Muppets Most Wanted

• Musical Farmer

• My Fake Fiance

• My Favorite Martian

• My Future Boyfriend

• National Treasure

• National Treasure: Book of Secrets

• Never Been Kissed

• Newsies

• Newsies: The Broadway Musical

• Now You See It

• Olaf's Frozen Adventure

• Old Dogs

• Old Yeller

• Oliver and Company

• Once Upon a Mattress

• One Magic Christmas

• Operation Dumbo Drop

• Oz the Great and Powerful

• Paris to Pittsburgh

• Partly Cloudy

• Party Central

• People Like Us

• Perri

• Pete's Dragon (1977)

• Pete's Dragon (2016)

• Peter Pan

• Peter Pan: Return to Neverland

• Phantom of the Megaplex

• Phineas and Ferb: Mission Marvel

• Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension

• Piglet's Big Movie

• Pinocchio

• Piper

• Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

• Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

• Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

• Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

• Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

• Pixel Perfect

• Pizza My Heart

• Planes

• Planes: Fire Rescue

• Planet of the Birds

• Pluto's Christmas Tree

• Pocahontas

• Pocahontas 2: Journey to a New World

• Pollyana

• Pooh's Grand Adventure: The Search for Christopher Robin

• Pooh's Heffalump Movie

• Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

• Princess Protection Program

• Prom

• Queen of Katwe

• Quints

• Race to Witch Mountain

• Ralph Breaks the Internet

• Ratatouille

• Read It and Weep

• Ready to Run

• Real Steel

• Recess: All Growed Down

• Recess: School's Out

• Recess: Taking the 5th Grade

• Red's Dream

• Remember the Titans

• Return from Witch Mountain

• Return to Halloweentown

• Return to Oz

• Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

• Right on Track

• Riley's First Date

• Rip Girls

• Robin Hood

• Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

• Rookie of the Year

• Roving Mars

• Ruby Bridges

• Sacred Planet

• Saludos Amigos

• Sammy, the Way-Out Seal

• Sanjay's Super Team

• Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

• Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

• Saving Mr. Banks

• Science Fair

• Sea of Hope: America's Underwater Treasures

• Secret of the Wings

• Secretariat

• Secrets of Christ's Tomb: Explorer Special

• Secrets of Life

• Secrets of the King Cobra

• Sharks of Lost Island

• Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure

• Shipwrecked

• Sister Act

• Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit

• Sky High

• Skyrunners

• Sleeping Beauty

• Smart House

• Snow

• Snow 2: Brain Freeze

• Snow Buddies

• Snow Dogs

• Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

• Snowball Express

• Snowglobe (2007)

• Solo: A Star Wars Story

• Space Buddies

• Spacecamp

• Splash

• Spooky Buddies

• Star Wars: A New Hope

• Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

• Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

• Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

• Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)

• Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

• Star Wars: The Force Awakens

• Star Wars: The Last Jedi

• Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

• Starstruck

• Steamboat Willie

• Stepsister from Planet Weird

• Stitch! the Movie

• Stonehenge Decoded: Secrets Revealed

• Straight Talk

• Strange Magic

• Stuck in the Suburbs

• Sultan and the Rock Star

• Super Buddies

• Sweet Home Alabama

• Swing Vote

• Swiss Family Robinson (1960)

• Swiss Family Robinson

• Tall Tale

• Tangled

• Tangled: Before Ever After

• Tangled Ever After

• Tarzan

• Tarzan 2

• Tarzan and Jane (2002)

• Teachers Pet

• Teen Beach 2

• Teen Beach Movie

• Teen Spirit

• That Darn Cat (1965)

• That Darn Cat (1977)

• The Absent-Minded Professor

• The Adventures of André and Wally B.

• The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin

• The Adventures of Huck and Finn

• The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

• The African Lion

• The Apple Dumpling Gang

• The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again

• The Aristocats

• The Avengers

• The Band Concert

• The Barefoot Executive

• The Bears and I

• The BFG

• The Big Green

• The Biscuit Eater

• The Black Cauldron

• The Black Hole

• The Blue Umbrella

• The Boys: The Sherman Brothers Story

• The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars

• The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue

• The Castaway Cowboy

• The Cat from Outer Space

• The Cheetah Girls

• The Cheetah Girls 2

• The Cheetah Girls: One World

• The Christmas Star

• The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian

• The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe

• The Color of Friendship

• The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes

• The Count of Monte Cristo

• The Country Bears

• The Emperorer's New Groove

• The Even Stevens Movie

• The Finest Hours

• The Flood

• The Fox and the Hound

• The Fox and the Hound 2

• The Game Plan

• The Ghosts of Buxley Hall

• The Gods Must Be Crazy

• The Good Dinosaur

• The Great Mouse Detective

• The Greatest Game Ever Played

• The Haunted Mansion

• The Help

• The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

• The Horse Whisperer

• The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

• The Hunchback of Notre Dame

• The Incredible Dr. Pol: Blue Ribbon Kids

• The Incredible Journey

• The Incredibles

• The Incredibles 2

• The Jennie Project

• The Journey of Natty Gan

• The Jungle Book (1967)

• The Jungle Book (2016)

• The Jungle Book 2

• The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story

• The Kid

• The Last Song

• The Legend of Mordu

• The Lion King (1994)

• The Lion King 1 1/2

• The Lion King 2: Simba's Pride

• The Little Mermaid

• The Little Mermaid 2: Return to the Sea

• The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Beginning

• The Little Whirlwind

• The Living Desert

• The Lizzie McGuire Movie

• The Lone Ranger

• The Lost Tomb of Alexander the Great

• The Love Bug (1969)

• The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

• The Mighty Ducks

• The Million Dollar Duck

• The Mistle Tones

• The Muppet Christmas Carol

• The Muppet Movie

• The Muppets (2011)

• The Nightmare Before Christmas

• The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

• The Odd Life of Timothy Green

• The Other Me

• The Pacifier

• The Parent Trap (1961)

• The Parent Trap (1998)

• The Pirate Fairy

• The Pixar Story

• The Prince and the Pauper

• The Princess and the Frog

• The Princess Diaries

• The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

• The Proof Point

• The Proud Family Movie

• The Radiator Springs 500 1/2

• The Reluctant Dragon

• The Rescuers Down Under

• The Rocketeer

• The Rookie

• The Sandlot

• The Santa Clause

• The Santa Clause 2

• The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Claus

• The Scream Team

• The Search for Santa Paws

• The Secret of the Magic Gourd

• The Shaggy D.A.

• The Shaggy Dog (1959)

• The Shaggy Dog (2006)

• The Sign of Zorro

• The Simpsons Movie

• The Skeleton Dance

• The Sorcerer's Apprentice

• The Sound of Music

• The Story of Robin Hood and His Merrie Men

• The Strongest Man in the World

• The Suite Life Movie

• The Swap

• The Sword in the Stone

• The Thirteenth Year

• The Three Caballeros

• The Three Musketeers

• The Tigger Movie

• The Ugly Daschund

• The Ultimate Christmas Present

• The Vanishing Prairie

• The Wild

• The Wise Little Hen

• The Wizards Return: Alex vs Alex

• The Young Black Stallion

• Thor

• Thor: Ragnarok

• Thor: The Dark World

• Those Calloways

• Three Days

• Three Little Pigs

• Three Men and a Baby

• Three Men and a Little Lady

• Tiger Cruise

• 'Til Dad do us Part

• Tini: The New Life of Violetta

• Tinker Bell

• Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue

• Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast

• Titanic: 20 Years Later with James Cameron

• Tom and Huck

• Tomorrowland

• Toy Story

• Toy Story 2

• Toy Story 3

• Toy Story Toons: Hawaiian Vacation

• Toy Story Toons: Partysaurus Rex

• Toy Story Toons: Small Fry

• Trail of the Panda

• Treasure Buddies

• Treasure Island

• Treasure of Matecumbe

• Treasure Planet

• Tree Climbing Lions

• Tron

• Tron Legacy

• Tru Confessions

• Tuck Everlasting

• Turner and Hooch

• Twas the Night

• Twitches

• Twitches Too

• Under the Sea: A Descendants Short Story

• Under the Tuscan Sun

• Underdog

• Unidentified Flying Oddball

• Up

• Up, Up, and Away

• U.S. Secret Service: On the Front Line

• Valiant

• Waking Sleeping Beauty

• Wall-E

• Walt and El Grupo

• Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior

• What About Bob?

• When In Rome

• While You Were Sleeping

• Whispers: An Elephant's Tale

• White Fang

• Who Framed Roger Rabbit

• Willow

• Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise

• Winnie the Pooh

• Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

• Winnie the Pooh: Springtime with Roo

• Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

• World's Greatest Dogs

• Wreck-it Ralph

• You Again

• You Lucky Dog

• You Wish

• Your Friend the Rat

• Zapped

• Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century

• Zenon: The Zequel

• Zenon: Z3

• Zombies (2018)

• Zootopia

TV Shows Available on Disney+

• 101 Dalmatians

• Adventures of the Gummi Bears

• Agent Carter

• Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

• American Dragon: Jake Long

• Andi Mack

• A.N.T. Farm

• Ant-Man Shorts

• Austin and Ally

• Avengers Assemble

• Avengers: Secret Wars (Shorts)

• Best Friends Whenever

• Big City Greens

• Big City Greens (Shorts)

• Big Hero 6: The Series

• Big Hero 6: The Series (Shorts)

• Billy Dilley's Super Duper Subterranean Summer

• Bizaardvark

• Bonkers

• Boy Meets World

• Brain Games

• Brandy and Mr. Whiskers

• Bug Juice: My Adventures at Camp

• Bunk'd

• Chip n Dale: Rescue Rangers

• Coop and Cami Ask the World

• Coop and Cami Ask the World (Shorts)

• Crash and Bernstein

• Darkwing Duck

• Descendants: Wicked World (Shorts)

• Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings

• Disney Junior Music Nursery Rhymes

• Doc McStuffins

• Dog Whisperer with Caesar Millan

• Doug

• Dr. K's Exotic Animal ER

• Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet

• Drain the Oceans

• DuckTales (1987)

• DuckTales (2017)

• DuckTales Shorts

• Elena of Avalor (Shorts)

• Even Stevens

• Fantastic Four (1994)

• Fantastic Four: World's Greatest Heroes

• Fast Layne

• Gargoyles

• Girl Meets World

• Goldie and Bear

• Good Luck Charlie

• Goof Troop

• Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted

• Gravity Falls

• Gravity Falls: Shorts

• Great Migrations

• Guardians of the Galaxy (2015)

• Guardians of the Galaxy (Shorts)

• Handy Manny

• Henry Hungglemonster

• Hercules

• Hostile Planet

• I Didn't Do It

• Imagination Movers

• Inhumans

• Iron Man (1994)

• Iron Man: Armored Adventures

• Jake and the Never Land Pirates

• Jessie

• JONAS

• K.C. Undercover

• Kickin' It

• Kim Possible

• Kingdom of the White Wolf

• Kirby Buckets

• Lab Rats

• Lab Rats: Elite Force

• Legend of the Three Caballeros

• Lego Disney Frozen: Northern Lights (Shorts)

• Lego Star Wars: All Stars

• Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales

• Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures

• Lego Star Wars: The Resistance Rises

• Life Below Zero

• Lilo and Stitch

• Little Einsteins

• Liv and Maddie

• Lizzie McGuire (2001)

• Lost Treasures of the Maya

• Marvel Rising: Initiation

• Marvel's Rocket and Groot

• Marvel's Spider-Man (Shorts)

• Marvel Super Hero Adventures

• Marvel Ultimate Comics

• Mech X4

• Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

• Mickey and the Roadster Racers

• Mickey Mouse (Shorts)

• Mighty Ducks

• Mighty Med

• Miles from Tomorrowland

• Milo Murphy's Law

• Miraculous Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir

• Muppet Babies

• Muppet Moments (Shorts)

• My Friends Tigger and Pooh

• One Strange Rock

• Origins: The Journey of Humankind

• Out of the Box

• Phil of the Future

• Phineas and Ferb

• PJ Masks

• Puppy Dog Pals

• Quack Pack

• Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja

• Raven's Home

• Recess

• Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue

• Shake it Up

• Sheriff Callie's Wild West

• Silver Surfer (1998)

• Smart Guy

• So Weird

• Sofia the First

• Sonny With a Chance

• Soy Luna

• Special Agent Oso

• Spider-Man (1981)

• Spider-Man (1994)

• Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends

• Spider-Man Unlimited

• Spider-Woman (1979)

• Star vs the Forces of Evil

• Star Wars Blips

• Star Wars: Forces of Destiny (Shorts)

• Star Wars: Rebels

• Star Wars: Rebels (Shorts)

• Star Wars: Resistance

• Star Wars: The Clone Wars

• Stuck in the Middle

• Supercar Megabuild

• Sydney to the Max

• Take Two with Phineas and Ferb (Shorts)

• Talespin

• Tangled: The Series

• Tangled: Short Cuts (Shorts)

• Teachers Pet

• That's So Raven

• The 7D

• The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes

• The Avengers: United They Stand

• The Book of Once Upon a Time

• The Book of Pooh

• The Emperor's New School

• The Incredible Dr. Pol

• The Incredible Hulk

• The Lion Guard

• The Little Mermaid

• The Muppets

• The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

• The Replacements

• The Simpsons

• The Suite Life of Zack and Cody

• The Suite Life on Deck

• Timon and Pumbaa

• Tron: Uprising

• Ultimate Spider-Man

• Vampirina

• Violetta

• Walk the Prank

• Wild Yellowstone

• Wizards of Waverly Place

• Wolverine and the X-Men

• X-Men (1992)

• X-Men Evolution