Disney+ is getting a tidal wave of premium content over the next handful of years. As part of Disney's big investor day presentation, it was revealed that the streaming service will be getting a host of new shows from Marvel, Star Wars, Disney Animation, Disney live-action and Pixar, with at least 15 movies from those various brands hitting the service as well.

While specifics for this huge slate haven't been fully announced, it will include roughly 10 Star Wars shows and 10 shows set within the Marvel universe. For the moment, it appears no movies from either of those franchises will directly debut on Disney+, as they still represent a huge box office upside. But those movies will eventually make their way to the service even if they debut in theaters first. The news was confirmed over on Twitter with the following message.

"Over the next few years, roughly 10 Marvel series, 10 Star Wars series, 15 Disney live action, Disney Animation, and Pixar series, plus 15 all-new Disney live action, Disney Animation, and Pixar features will be released directly on Disney+."

Oh the Marvel side, we know that WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel are firmly in the pipeline. There is also the animated What If? and it has been reported that Samuel L. Jackson is expected to return for a Nick Fury series. So much of that slate is already firmed up. But Star Wars, aside from The Mandalorian, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series and the Rogue One prequel, has a lot of room for expansion. The same goes for the Disney live-action and animation divisions, as well as Pixar. So we can expect some major announcements in the future on those fronts.

As for the movies, these will be a mix of free to subscribers and Premier Access, like the studio did with Mulan. Essentially, those titles will be offered in theaters and for an additional free on Disney+. Mulan cost $29.99, for example. It remains unclear if the price will fluctuate from title to title. Reya and the Last Dragon, a new original from Disney Animation, will be the next Premier Access title, arriving in March 2021. Meanwhile, Pixar's Soul will arrive at no additional cost to subscribers this month. It is expected that other titles from the studio's 2021 slate will be moved to Disney+.

Ultimately, this cements the studio's commitment to streaming. Since its debut last year, Disney+ has exploded in popularity, with more than 86.8 million subscribers and climbing. With the box office shut down for most of 2020, along with most of the Disney Parks operations around the world, streaming has been a true bright spot. As such, Disney is doubling down and making streaming its top priority moving forward. Be sure to keep up with the rest of our coverage from the Disney investor day presentation. You can check out the announcement from the Disney+ Twitter account.