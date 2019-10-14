Disney+ won't launch with every Star Wars movie or everything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The studio released a ridiculous list of every single title available on November 12th. Disney decided to individually tweet out all of these titles on Twitter, one at a time, in a massive thread, clogging up newsfeeds all over the world. But some MCU and Star Wars fans noticed certain glaring omissions right of the bat. However, these fans won't have to worry too much longer, except for a few exceptions.

Let's start with the good news. Disney+ will launch with every theatrical Star Wars movie except for The Last Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story. Obviously, The Rise of Skywalker won't be available at launch either, but is expected to hit the streamer early in 2020. As for the reasoning behind this decision, Disney still has some titles under contract to Netflix, which is where the aforementioned movies can be streamed at this moment.

The Star Wars Holiday Special isn't being released on Disney+, we can only assume for the obvious reason that Lucasfilm has tried to keep this Christmas themed TV movie hidden from the public. Also missing are the two made-for-TV movies (which were released theatrically overseas}, Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure and Ewoks: The Battle for Endor. It is unclear if these will be made available at a later date.

Related: Freddie Prinze Jr. Fires Off Epic Rant Against Star Wars Trolls: It's for Kids

Things get a little weirder when we get to the Marvel Cinematic Universe portion of the list. Disney+ will only launch with Iron Man, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man and Captain Marvel. Avengers: Endgame will be hitting the streaming service in December. This means that the bulk of their most successful and beloved movies will not be there at launch time. The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Thor, Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Spider-Man: Far From Home won't be there.

Like the Star Wars franchise, the MCU projects are licensed out to other places at the moment, so we won't have them right away, but the Disney+ Twitter account has revealed that more titles will be announced soon, which will probably be through the use of an annoying Twitter thread again. However, there are some notable exceptions. 2008's The Incredible Hulk remains with Universal Studios, which was before Disney got in on the deal, so it seems doubtful that the movie will end up on the streaming platform ever. With that being said, the movie is one of the few black sheep of the MCU.

Next up is Spider-Man: Far From Home and Homecoming. As evidenced this past summer, Sony has the rights to these movies and they are more than likely going to block Disney+ from getting the rights to stream them. That has not been confirmed at this time, but that's the way it's looking, unless Disney is getting ready to fork over the rumored $5 billion for the sole rights to Peter Parker. Regardless, Disney+ is going to launch with more content than anyone will know what to do with next month. For MCU fans wanting all of the movies in one place, the Infinity Saga Collector's Edition Box Set goes on sale soon and will only cost you $549.99. While we wait, you can see the exhaustive list of every launch title below, thanks to the Disney+ Twitter account.

It. Is. Time. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out basically everything coming to #DisneyPlus in the U.S. on November 12.



Pre-order in the U.S. at https://t.co/wJig4STf4P today: https://t.co/tlWvp23gLFpic.twitter.com/0q3PTuaDWT — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 14, 2019

Every Marvel movie missing from Disney+ at Launch

• The Incredible Hulk (2008)

• Iron Man 2 (2010)

• Thor (2011)

• Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

• The Avengers (2012)

• Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

• Captain America: Civil War (2016)

• Doctor Strange (2016)

• Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

• Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

• Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

• Black Panther (2018)

• Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

• Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018)

• Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Every Star Wars movie missing from Disney+ at Launch

• Star Wars Holiday Special

• Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure

• Ewoks: The Battle for Endor

• The Last Jedi

• Solo: A Star Wars Story