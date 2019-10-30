Pixar is set to have a huge presence on Disney+ when it launches this November, with the streaming service just a few weeks away from making its big debut. Today, Disney+ shared on its social media channels first looks at the Pixar content coming to the service on November 12 including original programming and its collection of library titles from Pixar Animation Studios.

Disney also debuted trailers for its Disney+ Originals starting with SparkShorts. Pixar Animation Studios' short film collection is designed to discover new storytellers and explore new storytelling techniques from across the studio.

Related: Disney+'s Live-Action Lady and the Tramp Trailer #2 Arrives

Pixar IRL is a short-form series where Pixar characters are brought to life, surprising real people on location and viewers at home.

The newest addition to the Toy Story family returns in Forky Asks a Question. Forky, from Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 4, is a craft project created from trash, so he has important questions about how the world works, such as: What is love? What is time? He explores all of these questions and more in a collection of 10 shorts.

Finally, Disney+ released a trailer of all the old content Pixar fans love to see. The movie lineup at launch includes Toy Story, Toy Story 2, Toy Story 3, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, Finding Dory, Wall•E, Brave, Inside Out, The Incredibles, The Incredibles 2, The Cars franchise, The Good Dinosaur, Ratatouille, Coco, Up, A Bug's Life and all of the Pixar shorts that have been released theatrically throughout the years. You can take a look at the line-up below.

Launching on November 12, 2019, Disney+ will be the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, together, for the first time. From The Walt Disney Company's Direct-to-Consumer and International segment, Disney+ will offer ad-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series and short-form content.

The line-up includes series The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and Encore! and films Lady and the Tramp and Noelle.

Alongside unprecedented access to Disney's incredible library of film and television entertainment and 30 seasons of The Simpsons, the service will also be the exclusive streaming home for films released by The Walt Disney Studios in 2019 and beyond, including Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, Aladdin, Toy Story 4, The Lion King, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The service will launch in select geographic territories, including U.S., Canada, and The Netherlands, followed shortly by Australia and New Zealand, with the expectation to be available in all major markets within the first two-years. Visit DisneyPlus.com to learn more.

Just keep streaming, streaming, streaming! Explore the @Pixar stories you love beginning November 12, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/QyBHNdDS40 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 30, 2019

You had to be there—good thing we were. Watch what happens as your favorite characters enter reality on @Pixar IRL, streaming only on #DisneyPlus on Nov. 12. pic.twitter.com/59jahi3DM7 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 30, 2019

Your favorite characters like you’ve never seen them before. #PixarIRL, an original series, streaming Nov. 12 only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/c8tw55TGdV — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 30, 2019