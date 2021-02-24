Disney+ has announced and confirmed a number of major released dates for upcoming shows. The reveals were made during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour. Some of the series included in the presentation included the Monsters Inc. spin-off Monsters at Work, Chip 'N' Dale: Park Life and a new series titled Big Shot starring John Stamos.

The streaming service unveiled Spring and Summer premiere dates for new scripted series including Star Wars: The Bad Batch (May 4), Marvel's Lok (June 1), The Mysterious Benedict Society (June 25), Monsters At Work (July 2), Chip 'N' Dale: Park Life (July 23) and Turner & Hooch (July 16). Additionally, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 is set for May 14 and Zenimation season 2 will arrive this summer on June 11.

Monsters At Work takes place the day after the Monsters, Inc. power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis. So it is a direct sequel to the original Pixar movie. It centers on Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University who always dreamed of becoming a Scarer. Both John Goodman and Billy Crystal are reprising their roles as Sulley and Mike, respectively.

Ben Feldman stars as the voice of Tylor Tuskmon in the series. The cast also includes Henry Winkler as Fritz, Lucas Neff as Duncan and Alanna Ubach as Cutter. Other returning cast members from the original movies include John Ratzenberger as Yeti and Tylor's dad, Bernard; Jennifer Tilly as Celia Mae; and Bob Peterson as Roze, twin sister to his original Monsters, Inc. character, Roz. The series was developed and is executive produced by Disney animation veteran Bobs Gannaway.

Chip 'N' Dale: Park Life follows the two tiny troublemakers who are attempting to live the good life in a big city park while having giant-sized, sky-high adventures. The duo of Chip and Dale will be joined by Pluto, Butch and other iconic Disney characters in the new series. Along the way, they will face down bullies great and small. The show combines classic-style cartoon comedy with contemporary storytelling and will consist of 36 seven-minute episodes. They are directed by Jean Cayrol and produced by Marc du Pontavice.

Big Shot was the only new series announcement. The show stars John Stamos as a hothead basketball coach. After getting kicked out of the NCAA, he takes a job at an all-girls high school. He quickly learns that teenage girls are more than just X's and O's. Jessalyn Gilsig, Richard Robichaux, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Monique Green, Tisha Eve Custodio, Cricket Wampler and Yvette Nicole Brown also star. It was created by David E. Kelley, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Dean Lorey and Brad Garrett.

Disney+ shared first look images from some of these shows including High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The Mysterious Benedict Society, Chip 'N' Dale: Park Life and Turner & Hooch. Key art from Big Shot was also revealed. Be on the lookout for all of these shows beginning in March on the Disney+ streaming app.

Disney+ 2021 Premiere Date Announcements

March

March 19: The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

March 26: The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

APRIL

April 16: Big Shot

May

May 4: Star Wars: The Bad Batch

May 14: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2

June

June 1: Loki

June 11: Zenimation Season 2

June 25: The Mysterious Benedict Society