Could a Spider-Man 2099 live-action series be in the works for Disney+? That is exactly what a fancy new rumor is suggesting. For now, the keyword is rumor, as a whole lot would need to happen for this to become a reality. That said, if there is a nugget of truth to this, it would be a huge deal as it would represent the first live-action Spider-Man show of the MCU era.

Again, we must caution that, for now, this is merely a rumor and not to be taken as definitive confirmation. That said, reliable scooper Mikey Sutton, who has been right about a number of big bits of Marvel news in the past, including Benedict Cumberbatch landing the role of Doctor Strange and the Disney/Fox deal, recently said on Facebook that discussions between Sony and Marvel Studios have taken place about this project. Here's what Sutton had to say.

"Spider-Man is coming to television. It just won't be Peter Parker. I received a phone call earlier this evening letting me know that a Spider-Man 2099 live-action show has been discussed for Disney+. In other words, this'll be a Sony-Marvel Studios collaboration if it is greenlit with Kevin Feige manning the controls. I know quite little of this property, and while I usually try to dig deeper before releasing a story such as this, this source has been accurate in the past. I will continue to ask around and keep you all updated."

Sony Pictures currently owns the screen rights to the Spider-Man franchise. Disney and Sony have collaborated to allow for Peter Parker to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as portrayed by Tom Holland. Assuming this rumor has any truth to it, that would mean the two studios are expanding that collaboration to the small screen. It's well worth noting that last year it was revealed Sony was looking to develop a handful of live-action shows in the Spider-Man universe.

For those who may not be familiar Spider-Man 2099 was introduced by Marvel Comics in 1992. It takes place in the distant future of 2099 and sees Miguel O'Hara taking up the mantle of Spider-Man. The character made a memorable cameo in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, as voiced by Oscar Isaac, and has also appeared in video games such as Shattered Dimensions. But giving the character a live-action show would be easily the biggest adaptation of the series to date.

Marvel is already developing several live-action MCU shows, such as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, for Disney+. That, coupled with the knowledge that Sony, a studio that does not have its own major streaming service, is looking to make some Spider-Man TV shows, makes this rumor reasonably believable. Whether or not it comes to pass is another question entirely. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news was previously reported by Bounding Into Comics.