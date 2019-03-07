Disney+, the company's upcoming streaming service, just got a whole lot more valuable. There are still a great many unknowns about the service, which is meant to be a direct competitor with Netflix that will launch later this year. We know for sure that the company is going to focus heavily on high-dollar original content, but what of their extensive back catalog? According to Disney CEO Bob Iger, this will now be the one-stop shop for any and all Disney movies ever made.

Bob Iger revealed some new details about Disney+ during a recent investor meeting. One major question has been just how much of the studio's library of movies is going to be made available for subscribers. Considering that they have movies dating back to the 1920s, it's an extensive potential offering. Iger didn't mince words, saying that the entirety of their movie library will be made available shortly after the service's initial launch. Here's what he had to say about it.

"The service, which I mentioned earlier is going to launch later in the year, is going to combine what we call library product, movies, and television, with a lot of original product as well, movies and television. And at some point fairly soon after launch it will house the entire Disney motion picture library, so the movies that you speak of that traditionally have been kept in a 'vault' and brought out basically every few years will be on the service. And then, of course, we're producing a number of original movies and original television shows as well that will be Disney-branded."

As Bob Iger mentions, Disney has a long-standing tradition dating back to the heyday of VHS that sees them release titles for a brief time, then putting them back in what is commonly referred to as the Disney Vault. It's a strategy that has helped them maintain physical media sales over the years. But this latest venture signals that they understand physical media isn't nearly as important as the direct-to-consumer market in the modern age and making their entire library available in one, convenient place is surely going to attract a lot of subscribers.

Another key element will be new releases. Disney did have a deal in place with Netflix that allowed them early access to their new titles. However, Disney is ending that relationship in favor of bringing their newer titles to Disney+ streaming within a year of their theatrical release. Bob Iger elaborated a bit on that, explaining that Captain Marvel, which hits theaters this weekend, will be the first title to head to their upcoming service.

Related: Disney Shutting Down Marvel Comics Rumor Is Fake News

"It's going to combine both the old and the new. All of the films that we're releasing this year, [starting] with Captain Marvel, will also be on the service."

Some of the original content being produced for the service includes the live-action Star Wars show The Mandalorian, a High School Musical series, a live-action Lady and the Tramp movie and several Marvel shows based on characters like Loki, Scarlet Witch and Vision. Disney+ does not yet have a launch date or price set but we'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news was previously reported by Polygon.