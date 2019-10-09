Disney fires another shot in the great streaming wars of 2020. Those interested in signing up for Disney+ have a new opportunity to get in on the action early, while also getting the service for less than $5 per month. As with most good things in life, there is a catch, as this discount is going to come with a major, upfront commitment. That said, for those who are convinced that the content available on this new streaming service is going to be enough to keep them around for a little bit, this may well be the right way to go about paying for it.

Currently, Disney+ is available for pre-order at the standard rate of $6.99 per month or $69.99 annually. However, they currently have a special deal for members of what they call The Founders Circle, which is people who signed up for early notifications. Those who did will already have details regarding this new sign-up deal in their inbox. Everyone else can simply use a generic offer code to get in on the deal anyway, which will allow Disney+ to be purchased for just shy of $5 per month.

Those interested will need to head on over to a special website for Founders Circle members. Once there, you will be prompted to enter an offer code. At that point, enter the offer code PARKSPASS3YEARS. A page then shows up revealing the discount, which gives a three-year subscription to Disney+ for $169.99, as opposed to the regular price of $209.97. But for many potential streaming subscribers, that three-year commitment is a long time, especially for a new, untested service. There are other considerations to make here as well.

For one, there is a bundle that will be available once Disney+ launches next month that will also include Hulu and ESPN+ and goes for $12.99 per month. Those who sign up for this three-year deal won't be able to add on the other services as part of the bundle later. So that's certainly a major consideration. Also, it's hard to know how the content will shape up for Disney+ over the coming years. We know shows like The Mandalorian, a host of live-action Marvel shows and a live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp, amongst many other titles, are in the works. But nobody has seen them yet. Are they alone worth the price of admission? Will Disney continue to announce new, equally strong original content as the months roll on?

That said, Disney, especially following the Fox merger, has an impressive library of desirable content that includes Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, a ton of animated classics, 90s live-action favorited and everything in between. Even without any new content, the potential of Disney's massive catalog alone could be enough for certain consumers to justify $5 a month. Disney+ is set to launch in the U.S. on November 12. Those interested in taking advantage of this three-year deal can head on over to Founders.DisneyPlus.com.