Disney+ has become a massive competitor in the streaming world. Arguably second only to Netflix. But after more than a year, Disney is instituting a price increase for the popular service. The price will go up by $1 per month for current and new subscribers beginning in just a few days. However, there is a way for subscribers who wish to watch shows like The Mandalorian and WandaVision at the current, cheaper rate to do so. It will just take a little bit of cash up front. But first, let's go over what is happening with the price increase and how it will affect current subscription options.

Starting on March 26, Disney+ will see its price increase in the U.S. from $6.99 per month to $7.99 per month. The annual subscription will also increase to $79.99 per year. Pricing for The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu with Ads, and ESPN+, will go from $12.99 per month to $13.99 per month, or $19.99 a month for Hulu without Ads. Those who are billed for a Disney+ subscription by a third-party, such as Google, Apple, Amazon, Roku, etc., will be charged the new price on the first billing date on or after March 26th. Those billed for a Disney+ subscription by Verizon are encouraged "to contact Verizon for more information."

Now onto the matter of saving some money. The official Disney+ help website states "New and existing subscribers will receive the new pricing on the first billing date on or after March 26th, 2021." This is key for those who are hoping to save on Disney+ at the last minute. While the monthly rate, and the streaming bundle, will increase on March 26 not matter what, those who want to lock in a lower rate for a year can purchase an annual subscription at the current rate up until March 26. The current price is $69.99 per year.

Price increases are not uncommon among major streaming services. Premium content doesn't come cheap. Netflix has increased its prices several times over the years. Disney+, compared to many other services on the market, was on the low-end. It will still be, even after the increase, cheaper than many other marquee services on the market, such as HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video. Considering that Disney+ has 100 million subscribers worldwide, that $1 per month will add up in a hurry.

But as Disney+ continues to roll out more content, its value has arguably increased. More Star Wars is on the way, with shows like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka joining The Mandalorian. WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are just the tip of the iceberg for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Monsters at Work, National Treasure and so many more shows are coming down the pipeline. Big movies like Cruella, Luca and Black Widow will be available on the service in a matter of months. At the very least, it seems Disney is going to put those extra dollars to use. Full details on the price increase can be found at DisneyPlus.com.