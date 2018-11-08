The Disney streaming service finally has a name. Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed during a fourth-quarter financial report for 2018 that the service is officially titled Disney+. This falls in line with what the company has done previously with their direct-to-consumer sports offering, ESPN+. The company also confirmed that the service will launch in late 2019, though they still haven't provided an exact date. But within a year, Netflix is going to have some very stiff competition breathing down their neck.

We've been hearing news of the Disney streaming service for some time now and it's becoming increasingly clear that this is going to be the company's future. Or at least a very major part of it. Netflix has unquestionably changed the game in the media landscape and everyone else is doing what they can to play catch up. That's why WarnerMedia and other major companies are also looking to launch their own streaming services, meaning that it will be difficult for these services to get licensed content and the pressure will be applied heavily to create their own exclusive and desirable content.

To that point, Disney also confirmed reports that a Loki TV series starring Tom Hiddleston set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe is being developed for Disney+. We previously reported that Loki and Scarlet Witch shows, as well as a Falcon and Bucky series, were on deck for the Mouse House. Also, in a surprise, it was announced that a Rogue One Prequel series, with Diego Luna reprising his role as Cassian Andor from the movie, will also be heading to the service. Disney is wisely using their biggest and most desirable franchises to draw in subscribers. Other projects set for Disney+ include a live-action Lady and the Tramp movie, as well as the first live-action Star Wars TV series, The Mandalorian.

Disney's recent massive purchase of Fox is largely predicated on a future that will be dominated by streaming. They will now be able to tap into Fox's rich library of content, in addition to gaining a controlling stake in Hulu, which they can use for more adult-themed content that may not fit the Disney brand. Point being, they are going to have a major foothold in the streaming game and other studios are going to have a tough time matching their output.

At the present time, there is no word on exactly how much Disney+ will cost. However, it's been stated previously that they will be aiming for a lower price point than Netflix, which means it should cost less than $10 a month. The company has an event slated for April 2019 where they will reveal more details about the service, which is likely where we'll learn about pricing and what to expect, in terms of content, at launch. The company has also revealed a logo for Disney+, which you can check out from the Disney Twitter account below.