Disney+, less than two months after its initial launch, has brought billions in value to Disney. Netflix, over the last decade, has cemented streaming as the future of the industry in many ways. As such, everyone else in Hollywood is looking to carve out a piece of that future for themselves. Disney is no different and its latest venture, coupled with its other streaming services, is being valued at more than $100 billion by investors.

According to a new report, Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ are being valued at $107 to $108 billion combined by investors. Disney's total value, when accounting for all of its businesses, is valued at roughly $320 billion. That means every other element of the company's business, including its movie studio, theme parks and everything else, is valued at approximately $213 billion, just to help put that into perspective. Netflix, meanwhile, is valued in the $156 billion neighborhood. All of this to say, things are looking quite good for Disney in the early days of its streaming business.

The company launched ESPN+ in 2018 and they took over full control of Hulu not long after the Fox merger went into effect last year. While both of those services account for a large chunk of that $108 billion figure, neither service was worth anywhere near that before Disney+ launched last November. It certainly doesn't hurt that Disney offers a competitively priced bundle, at $12.99 per month, which includes all three services. Just after its first day of being available in the U.S. Disney+ had already logged more than 10 million subscribers. Netflix currently has more than 150 million subscribers worldwide.

But this doesn't mean that it's all clear sailing ahead. For one, quite a few competitors will be entering the streaming marketplace this year. HBO Max, NBC's Peacock and Quibi will be debuting. Plus, there are other services already out there such as CBS All Access and Shudder. Consumers will need to start making difficult decisions about how to spend their money. Most people likely aren't going to want to shell out nearly $100 per month to have access to every major streaming service. So, it's going to come down to who has the most bang for the buck. It's also possible that the high valuation of the company's stock could result in relative underperformance, given the lofty expectations.

Disney+ launched with The Mandalorian, the first ever live-action Star Wars TV show. That helped a great deal, but certain subscribers left the service behind after the first season wrapped up. This year, several live-action Marvel shows such as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision will debut, which should help drive even more subscribers. But it's a marathon, not a sprint, and Disney will have to keep the high-quality content coming if they want to truly compete with Netflix in the years to come. Still, $108 billion is nothing to scoff at. This news comes to us via CNBC.