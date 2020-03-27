Disney+ could be adding some more mature content in the near future, according to a leaked user survey. Shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Firefly were among some of the shows asked about in the aforementioned survey. Disney jumped into the streaming game late last year and has seen some pretty significant success, thanks to their vast vault of material and new original content like the first Star Wars live-action series, The Mandalorian. For the most part, everything is aimed towards families.

The Disney+ user survey has been confirmed to be real. In addition to Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Firefly, shows like Modern Family, How I Met Your Mother, Black-ish, and Malcolm in the Middle, were also included. The poll asks users to rank "how likely" they'd be open to seeing each of the shows in an effort to see if the majority of people would be okay with more adult-friendly content being added to the streaming service in the future. This seems like a no-brainer for the streaming platform.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Firefly were obtained by Disney when they purchased Fox, along with Malcolm in the Middle. The Buffy series contains a lot of adult themes like sexuality and drug use, so it will be interesting to see if Disney+ does decided to bring the beloved series to their platform. There have been a lot of people who have been wanting Disney to add more adult-themed content and it would be a wise decision since a few of those shows would bring new subscribers in a heartbeat. Plus, even though these shows have some adult themes, they're still rather tame.

Disney+ and the other streaming services are currently gaining a lot of viewers, thanks to the millions of people practicing social distancing. The world is in need of entertainment and the streaming services are providing a lot of it. Disney has gone out of their way to add content earlier, like Frozen 2, which wasn't scheduled to be released for another three months. The studio will more than likely be exploring other options too, which is could be teased by this user survey. The kids will go to sleep and mom and dad will need something else to watch, so bring on the more adult material.

With Disney considering bringing some of these shows on board, we could see the studio as a whole start to loosen up with more adult-oriented material. That's not to mean that Deadpool 2 will be coming to Disney+ in the near future, but it does seem to point forward as the streaming game starts to evolve and change. More and more people are going to be relying on the streaming services for entertainment in the next few months. Comic Book was the first to get the official confirmation that the Disney+ user survey was the real deal.