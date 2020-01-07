Disney+ kicked off in November of last year, and has already provided the world with one big substantial hit series in The Mandalorian. It was the first live-action Star Wars TV show, and turned Baby Yoda into a phenomenon. The streaming app will continue its legacy in 2020 with a number of original series and movies coming direct to the service over the course of the next twelve months. There are two all-new Marvel live-action series lined-up, new episodes of Clone Wars, and we will see the hugely anticipated return of Hilary Duff as Lizzie McGuire. This was all revealed in a new trailer for Disney+'s 2020 lineup.

Perhaps the biggest news to be revealed in this Disney+ 2020 movies and TV preview is the fact that one of the first Marvel live-action series is coming our way this year, with WandaVision arriving earlier than its previously announced spring 2021 release date.

We don't have a confirmed debut for this superhero adventure, which stars Elizebeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as The Vision and Scarlett Witch. It has been described as an Ozzy and Harriet type '60s sitcom, thought that scenario may only be taking place inside the brain of Wanda Maximoff, as Vision died in Avengers: infinity War. The show will connect directly to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with Benedict Cumberbatch expected to show up as the Sorcerer Supreme in the season one finale.

Also coming from Marvel in 2020 is the exciting new action adventure series The Falcon and the Winter Solider, which will pick up after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Sam Wilson has been passed the Captain America shield by Steve Rogers, but we're not sure what that will look like as Bucky Barnes joins the fight alongside the return of Captain Zemo and a few new Marvel superheroes.

Perhaps one of the most anticipated series coming in 2020 is the Lizzie McGuire revival, which brings Hilary Duff back to Disney. She became a household name starring on the original series as a kid. And you can see her big return for the first time in the footage provided by Disney+.

In 2020, Disney+ subscribers can also look forward to a diverse line-up of new content that includes the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Muppets unscripted series Muppets Now, original movies Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, Stargirl, The Phineas & Ferb Movie: Candace Against the Universe, and Secret Society of Second Born Royals.

Also coming in 2020 are the new docuseries Rogue Trip and Becoming. Perhaps most exciting to subscribers will be season two of hit series The Mandalorian and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the biggest blockbuster films from Walt Disney Studios including Aladdin, Toy Story 4 and The Lion King, all of which are shown off in this preview.

