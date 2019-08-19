We have some new details on the Disney+ rollout. The upcoming streaming service is set to arrive in November, which had been previously revealed. What wasn't made clear is just how widely the service would be made available, in terms of what platforms it would be coming to and what countries outside of the U.S. it will be coming to upon its initial launch. Now, we know the answer to those questions and it's being further asserted that Disney isn't messing around with this latest venture.

Disney has revealed that Disney+ will be available on almost every major streaming platform at launch, making it accessible to a wide range of potential customers. Platforms available at launch include Apple TV, iOS, Google Chromecast, Android, Android TV, PlayStation 4, Roku and Xbox One. The one major absence is Amazon's Fire TV. Disney+ will not be available through Fire TV devices at launch, but Disney says it will add additional services down the line, including Fire TV. Still, it's a pretty comprehensive service list, especially at launch. Disney+ will cost $6.99 per month or $69.99 annually in the U.S.

As far as territories go, Disney+ will roll out in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands on November 12. Australia and New Zealand will be added a week later on November 19. The company also promises that the streaming service will be made available in "most major global markets" within the first two years. So fans in certain parts of the world may have to wait a bit, but Disney intends to capitalize as much as possible and they surely won't just sit on their hands. In all likelihood, they will make other top markets a priority shortly after the initial launch.

Netflix is currently king of the hill when it comes to the streaming game, boasting 150 million subscribers globally. But competition is about to heat up in a big way. Not only is Disney+ coming, but HBO Max is on the way from WarnerMedia and Comcast is also working on an NBC-branded service that is expected to launch next year. Plus, there are slightly smaller services such as CBS All Access out there fighting for subscribers. As such, premium content will be key and Disney has arguably more of that than anyone else at the moment.

A brief announcement video was released as well, previewing some of the content, which includes Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and National Geographic. Disney has a massive lineup of original content for the service as well, including live-action Star Wars and Marvel shows, a live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp and much more. It was previously revealed that Hulu subscribers will be able to purchase Disney+ as an add-on. It was also recently revealed that Disney will offer a bundle, including Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, for $12.99 per month. Those who want to keep up to date can sign up for email notifications over at DisneyPlus.com

Someone asked us to formally introduce ourselves so of course we made a video. pic.twitter.com/VZLrJ6ff7k — Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 19, 2019