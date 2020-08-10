Marvel Studios is reportedly preparing to get The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and Hawkeye back on track very soon. It had been previously reported that the studio was looking for a mid-August timeframe, and it looks like that could very well end up happening. Crews for the aforementioned Disney+ shows reportedly showed up for work last week in Atlanta, Georgia to start the ball rolling again. WandaVision was absent from the list, but it appears that work will resume in Los Angeles, California in the near future.

It is believed that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, along with Loki will either begin shooting again this month, or in early September. As for Hawkeye, the studio reportedly has a production start date set for late October. It has been long-rumored that Hailee Steinfeld will be joining Jeremy Renner in the upcoming Disney+ series as Kate Bishop, though that has yet to be officially confirmed at this moment in time. Steinfeld has played coy when asked about the subject on numerous occasions.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was originally supposed to debut this month, but that will no longer be the case. The production, along with nearly everything else in Hollywood, was forced to shut down due to the ongoing public health crisis. While a lot of shooting took place in Atlanta, the production moved to Prague, Czech Republic in early March with a plan to stay until the end of the month. However, that was all cut short on March 10th as the cast and crew were directed to return home.

Loki, which sees Tom Hiddleston reprise his role as the God of Mischief, also halted production back in March. Shooting took place back in January around the Atlanta area and they will resume at Pinewood in Atlanta in just a few weeks, as long as everything goes according to plan. Not much is known about the show, though we to know that it will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and that it will find Loki using the Tesseract to travel through time and human history. We've yet to see any substantial footage from any of the Disney+ shows on the way, which adds to the mystery.

WandaVision started shooting back in late 2019 and held a principal shooting wrap party back at the beginning of March. However, the show was still in the post-production phase when it had to shut down in the middle of March. More shooting for the upcoming Disney+ show was originally expected to take place in Los Angeles last month, but it doesn't look like that was able to happen, which means they will probably be able to begin again soon. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will just have to continue to be patient as we wait for more news going forward. Murphy's Multiverse was the first to report on the Marvel Disney+ shows returning to work.