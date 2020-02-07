Valentine's Day is one week away and love is in the air at Disney Plus ! Subscribers can get into the spirit with all-new episodes of the fan-favorite series Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings, beloved animated classics and romantic comedies, and Valentine's Day-themed episodes of The Simpsons. Check out the new trailer for the new season of the Disney+ Original Series, Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings premiering Friday, February 14.

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings returns for an all-new season only on Disney+, with new couples, surprise musical performances, unexpected appearances, captivating celebrations, and of course, lots of Disney magic. From epic hidden camera engagements to romantic fairy tale weddings, each episode will showcase enchanting stories and spectacular settings from Disney destinations around the globe. The first season is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

Hosted by real-life couple Stephen "tWitch" Boss (The Ellen Show) and Allison Holker (Dancing with the Stars), the series goes inside the intimate plans of each couple as they celebrate their unique love stories with the help of Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons. From Freeform Studios, Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings is produced by T Group Productions, Roberts Media, and Legacy Productions, with Ann Lewis Roberts and Simon Lythgoe serving as executive producers.

Disney Plus is also setting up a sweet little playlist of originals, TV episodes and movies to flip through for Valentine's Day as well.

Disney Plus Originals for Valentine's Day

Forky Asks A Question: What is Love? - Forky attempts to understand the concept of love from Bonnie's elder toys who believe they've been there, done that.

Lady and the Tramp (2019) - In this heartwarming romantic adventure, a timeless retelling of the 1955 animated classic, Lady, an overachieving, pampered American Cocker Spaniel house dog and Tramp, a tough but lovable, fast-talking stray, embark on an unexpected adventure and, despite their differences, grow closer and come to understand the value of home.

Disney Plus Animated Classics for Valentine's Day

The Aristocats - A pedigreed cat and her three kittens are catnapped by a greedy butler who hopes to gain the inheritance left to them. Things look hopeless until they are befriended by Thomas O'Malley, an easy-going alley cat.

Beauty and the Beast (1991) - Embark on an epic adventure with Belle, Beast, and all the characters you love, with the music you'll never forget.

Cinderella (1950) - Beloved by generations of fans, Disney's timeless classic Cinderella is now part of the Walt Disney Signature Collection and the prestigious National Film Registry. With its enchanting story, iconic animation, unforgettable characters and plenty of "Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo." Cinderella's adventure proves dreams really do come true!

Hercules (1997) - Hercules teams with babyhood pal Pegasus, the flying stallion, and Phil, a feisty personal trainer, and matches wits with Grecian beauty Meg and a comical hothead named Hades, who's having a devil of a time with his hostile takeover of the universe.

The Little Mermaid - Ariel, the fun-loving and mischievous mermaid, is enchanted with all things human. Disregarding her father's order to stay away from the world above the sea, she strikes a bargain with a devious sea witch to trade her beautiful voice for legs. But can she also win a prince's heart?

One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961) - Now part of the Walt Disney Signature Collection, the beloved animated masterpiece 101 Dalmatians is a spot-on, fun-filled and thrilling adventure. Join a heroic cast of irresistible tail-wagging characters as they embark on a dramatic quest to rescue Pongo and Perdita's puppies from Cruella De Vil, a fabulously outrageous villainess.

The Princess and the Frog - A modern twist on a classic tale from Walt Disney Animation Studios features a beautiful girl named Tiana who dreams of owning her own restaurant. When she meets a frog prince who desperately wants to be human again, a fateful kiss leads them both on a hilarious adventure through the mystical bayous of Louisiana.

Riley's First Date? - Riley, now 12, is hanging out at home with her parents in San Francisco when potential trouble comes knocking: a boy shows up at the door.

Robin Hood (1973) - The story of England's legendary hero is retold in Disney's animated classic.

Sleeping Beauty - Fall under the spell of Sleeping Beauty, the ultimate fairy tale that is now part of the celebrated Walt Disney Signature Collection. In this legend, jealous fairy Maleficent curses the kingdom's beloved Princess Aurora and sends her into a deep sleep. Will brave Prince Phillip awaken her with true love's kiss?

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs - Snow White wins the hearts of the Seven Dwarfs and triumphs over an evil Queen in a film that embodies The Walt Disney Signature Collection's animation legacy.

Tangled - When the kingdom's most-wanted bandit is taken hostage by Rapunzel, a teen with 70 feet of golden hair who's looking for her ticket out of the tower where she's been locked away for years, the unlikely duo sets off on a hair-raising escapade.

Up - Retired balloon salesman Carl Fredrickson, part rascal and part dreamer, takes to the sky by tying thousands of balloons to his house. Unbeknownst to Carl, a young Wildnerness Explorer named Russell becomes an unexpected stowaway for the journey.

WALL-E - After hundreds of lonely years of doing what he was built for, the curious and lovable WALL•E discovers a new purpose in life when he meets a sleek robot named EVE. Join them and a hilarious cast of characters on a journey across the universe.

Disney Plus Live-Action Movies for Valentine's Day

10 Things I Hate About You - On the first day at his new school, Cameron instantly falls for Bianca the gorgeous girl of his dreams.

Aladdin (2019) - From Disney comes a thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of the animated classic Aladdin, featuring Will Smith as the larger-than-life Genie, with the charming street rat Aladdin and the courageous, self-determined Princess Jasmine!

High School Musical - Popular high school basketball star, Troy, and a shy, academically-gifted newcomer Gabriella, discover they share a secret passion for singing.

Never Been Kissed - Drew Barrymore lights up this romantic comedy as a nerdy reporter who goes undercover at a high school, reliving her agonizing adolescence but finding love for the first time.

Princess Diaries 2 - The Royal Engagement: Princess Mia has just turned 21 and is to succeed her grandmother as the Queen of Genovia, but an unmarried woman can't be made queen. She now has 30 days to find a husband!

Splash - Premieres Feb 14th: Tom Hanks stars as a workaholic who's convinced he can't fall in love. That is, until he's mysteriously rescued at sea by the mermaid of his dreams!

Tuck Everlasting - A young woman meets and falls in love with a young man who is part of a family of immortals.

While You Were Sleeping - Lucy, a lonely subway worker, becomes smitten with a handsome stranger (Peter Gallagher). But when she saves his life after he's been mugged and fallen into a coma, his hilariously offbeat family mistakes her for his fiancée!

The Simpsons Valentine's Day Themed Episodes

The Simpsons - Season 4 Episode 15 - "I Love Lisa" - Lisa feels pity for Ralph, a nerdy classmate, and gives him a card on Valentine's Day. But to her horror, Ralph develops a crush on her.

The Simpsons - Season 10 Episode 14 - "I'm With Cupid" - Apu showers his wife with Valentine's Day surprises...making men throughout Springfield look like cheapskates.

The Simpsons - Season 14 Episode 15 - "C.E. D'oh" - On Valentine's Day...when Homer attends a college course on how to succeed in the corporate world, he becomes the owner of the nuclear power plant and fires Mr. Burns...only to realize that running the plant means being away from his family.

The Simpsons - Season 18 Episode 9 - "Kill Gil, Volumes I & II" - During the Christmas holiday, Marge attempts to muster the wherewithal to kick down-on-his-luck Gil out of the house. On Valentine's Day, Gil interrupts Homer and Marge as they share a romantic interlude.

The Simpsons - Season 19 Episode 12 - "Love, Springfieldian Style" - When Homer and Marge become trapped in a tunnel of love, three Valentine's Day stories unfold: Bonnie and Clyde steal each other hearts; a take-off on Lady and the Tramp depicts Homer as a deadbeat dog, and punk rockers Lisa and Nelson become hooked on sweets.

The Simpsons - Season 22 Episode 13 - "The Blue and the Gray" - Unable to get a date for Valentine's Day, Moe asks Homer to act as his "wingman," and help him attract women; and Marge has her entire head of hair dyed gray after she discovers her first gray hair.

The Simpsons - Season 23 Episode 13 - "The Daughter Also Rises" - As Valentine's Day approaches, Marge grows concerned when Lisa finds a boyfriend; Bart and Millhouse set out on a "myth busting" mission at Springfield Elementary.

The Simpsons - Season 25 Episode 11 - "Specs and the City" - Mr. Burns gives high-tech eyeglasses to all of his employees in order to spy on them. Homer loves the enhanced reality of his new gadget - that is, until Marge tries them on and he finds out she's seeing a marriage counselor. Meanwhile, Bart takes a stand against buying Nelson a Valentine's Day card, despite buying one for every other kid in class, and Nelson delivers him an ultimatum: find him the best Valentine's Day gift ever or be fed to the classroom electric pencil sharpener.

The Simpsons - Season 27 Episode 13 - "Love is in the N2-02-Ar-Co2-Ne-He-CH4" - Lonely Professor Fink uses science to turn himself into a man whom women find attractive. Then, overwhelmed by the attention, he invents an algorithm to perfectly pair the lonely men and women of Springfield, realizing that scientific exploration is his true love. Meanwhile, Marge, Bart, and Lisa visit Grampa for Valentine's Day and try to rescue the old folks from a drug-induced hallucination that allows them to relive their happiest memories.