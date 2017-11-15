Disney is finally moving forward with its long-gestating Prince Charming project, bringing aboard filmmaker Stephen Chbosky to write the script, with an eye towards directing as well. We first reported on this Prince Charming live-action movie back in July 2015, with the studio bringing in writer Matthew Fogel (Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son) to write the script, but we haven't heard any updates on the project since then. Disney still hasn't issued a release date and there is no production schedule at this time, but at least the studio is actually moving forward with this once gestating project.

There is no indication as to whether Stephen Chbosky is simply rewriting or performing a polish on the original script by Matthew Fogel, or if he is conducting an exhaustive page-one rewrite and starting over from scratch. The story for this latest Disney live-action remake will be a revisionist tale, told from the point-of-view of the iconic prince's brother, who never matched up to the family name like Prince Charming did. While Prince Charming has been featured in a number of Disney stories, like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella, this project will mark the first time that Prince Charming will have his own stand-alone movie.

Mandeville Films' David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman are producing Prince Charming along with Tripp Vinson. This project marks a reunion for Stephen Chbosky and Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman, who previously worked together on the filmmaker's new movie Wonder, starring Julia Roberts and Jacob Tremblay, which hits theaters this weekend. Mandeville also produced Disney's Beauty and the Beast, which Stephen Chbosky co-wrote alongside Evan Spiliotopoulos, based on the 1991 Disney animated film written by Linda Woolverton. Beauty and the Beast is currently the highest-grossing movie of the year, which is certainly one reason to keep this seemingly never-ending string of live-action adaptations going.

Disney currently has several of these projects in various stages of production, including Tim Burton's Dumbo, which started shooting this summer and has been set for release in the spring of 2019. The studio is also moving forward with a Lion King reboot from director Jon Favreau (The Jungle Book) featuring an all-star cast, an Aladdin remake from director Guy Ritchie, with Will Smith providing the voice of the Genie, and Mulan from director Niki Caro, to name just a few. There will also be sequels to Beauty and the Beast and Maleficent, along with others like Tink from Reese Witherspoon and Pinocchio, although that project just lost director Sam Mendes.

Since Stephen Chbosky has already written Beauty and the Beast, it's clear the studio has a lot of trust in the filmmaker to give him another project like Prince Charming. Stephen Chbosky is perhaps best known for writing the novel The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and he also wrote the screenplay adaptation and directed the 2012 movie of the same name that starred Emma Watson and Ezra Miller. He also created the cult classic TV series Jericho and wrote the screenplay for the 2005 theatrical adaptation of the Broadway sensation Rent, and he wrote and directed his new movie Wonder. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on Stephen Chbosky's involvement in Prince Charming earlier today.