Disney is currently developing a live-action remake of their 1973 hit Robin Hood. The studio has seen some huge success with their recent live-action remakes, so this really comes as no surprise. There have been a few misfires, but for the most part, Disney fans are embracing these new takes on old classics. Robin Hood is one of the studio's most beloved adaptations and many have wondered when they were going to get to it after the success of Aladdin, The Lion King, and others.

Blindspotting director Carlos Lopez Estrada is currently attached to helm Disney's Robin Hood remake. Justin Springer will be producing the project, and it will debut on the Disney+ streaming service. According to sources, the movie will "be a musical and will feature the animal characters as CG creations, heightened but realistic." So far, this is sounding more like The Lion King than Beauty and the Beast or Aladdin in terms of the CGI aspects. Will this compare to the original? We'll just have to wait and see.

Disney will probably go with an original take on the remake of Robin Hood, as opposed to making it exactly like the original. One of the best parts about the 1973 version is the music by Roger Miller. He also voiced the character of Alan-a-Dale. It will be hard to top the songs and the voice performances, which has been the struggle with all of the remakes thus far. If Disney strays too far from the norm, they get called out, while if they deviate too much from the source material, they also get called out.

Robin Hood features animals like foxes, lions, roosters, and bears to tell the story, and it is believed that the upcoming remake will do the same. While The Lion King looked impressive on the big screen, it seemed to lose some of the character personality in the process. The animated version gives off a better idea of what the characters were all about, which will be taken into account when going in to animate new sets of foxes, lions, roosters, and bears. Hopefully the studio will go with a more cartoonish look as opposed to the hyper-realistic version that they went with on The Lion King.

The animated Robin Hood was released to theaters in 1973 and was widely praised by critics for its ability to work for both children and adults. It has since become a fan-favorite by a lot of Disney followers, though it isn't as big as movies like Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, or Snow White. It will be interesting to see if the studio keeps a lot of the adult elements in the movie when it arrives on the Disney+ streaming service. No release date or production start has been revealed at this time. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce the Robin Hood remake news.