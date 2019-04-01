A visit to Disneyland or Disney World isn't complete until one sees numerous park visitors wearing their custom Mickey ears. In honor of April Fool's Day, Disney World has announced a new set of Mickey ears and people really wish it was real and not a joke. Another thing that a trip to Disney theme parks is widely known for is the tasty snacks, so Disney decided to make a mashup between the food and ears and they're called Snears.

While some April Fool's jokes get blown out of proportion or are reported as if it's legitimate news, Disney World has taken something so ridiculous and made it their prank for the year, which is obviously a joke. It's so over-the-top and fun people really wish Snears were a real thing. The accompanying video is really the cherry on top. We see happy park goers with their new Mickey ears, which are actually cups for Disney snacks. Dole Whip, cookies, giant turkey legs, you name it, they all fit into the state-of-the-art Snears.

While walking around with two turkey legs in your Snears makes you look like an awesome barbarian version of Angelina Jolie's Maleficent, is not really feasible. But, everything else works perfectly. With the positive response that the joke has had, Disney might just end up making some real Snears. One Twitter user responded by saying, "Stop posting April Fool's items that we would actually buy!" Another Twitter user chimed in and said, "I know what day it is but I would totally buy these." While people would buy them, they'd more than likely end up being frustrating bird feeders. Birds would have some pretty easy targets when flying over some Snears to nab some food, which would be pretty entertaining to see.

Disney isn't the only one who has people wishing their April Fool's Day joke was real. McDonald's in Australia tweeted out the McPickle Burger, which is exactly what it sounds like. Instead of burger, it's just stacked with layers and layers of pickles. That may seem gross to a lot of the population, but it has been reported people are trying to purchase these new McPickle Burgers. Who knows, maybe Snears and the McPickle will be real products in the near future, no matter how gross or unrealistic they are.

April Fool's Day 2019 is proving to be the perfect outlandish marketing idea pitch for Disney and McDonald's. At least the Snears take two of the most beloved parts about visiting a Disney theme park. All the fast food chain does is make a pickle burger. Whatever the case may be, people seem to want them both and are expressing their desires on social media. You can check out the hilarious commercial for Snears below, thanks to the Walt Disney World Twitter account.

Get your #Snears on! Check out the latest innovation in #WaltDisneyWorld snacking, and tell us which snack you’re going to style your Snears with. 🍭 🍪 🍿 pic.twitter.com/0ZqPyyK8fe — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) April 1, 2019

You know people would still line up and pay $34 for these. — Jen (@jentensen) April 1, 2019

Stop posting April Fools items that we would actually buy! — Sarah Prime (@VisionOfClarity) April 1, 2019

I know what day it is but I would totally buy these. — I Am The Egg, Man. (@POBrien14) April 1, 2019

Is it sad I genuinely want these, just for everyday use — Rachael (@Rachael_B91) April 1, 2019

@CharlieeJ_13 another April Fools joke that I wish was real 😂 — Sam Hall (@SamHallPOA) April 1, 2019

We'll take 2, please. — VISIT FLORIDA (@VISITFLORIDA) April 1, 2019