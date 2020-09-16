A man was kicked out of Walt Disney World earlier this week for not complying with their mask policy. Video footage of the incident shows the unidentified man shouting and misquoting Pixar's A Bug's Life. For the most part, the Florida theme park has been able to practice social distancing and other safety protocols successfully, though many wondered what would happen if guests did not comply. Stormtroopers from Star Wars were previously seen enforcing the rules, but the man not wearing a mask earlier this week was escorted out by plainclothes security.

In order to get into Walt Disney World, it is mandatory to keep a mask on, unless guests are eating. From the looks of the video, it appears that this man did not want to wear a mask at all. He can be heard shouting: "Remember the movie that came out at Walt Disney World? It was called A Bug's Life! Remember Hopper? He said, 'If one guy stands up, one ant stands up...!" This isn't exactly how the quote goes. You can read what Hopper actually says in the movie below.

"You let one ant stand up to us, then they all might stand up! Those puny little ants outnumber us a hundred to one and if they ever figure that out there goes our way of life! It's not about food, it's about keeping those ants in line."

At the end of A Bug's Life the Flik character says, "Ants are not meant to serve grasshoppers... Ants don't serve grasshoppers! It's you who need us! We're a lot stronger than you say we are... And you know it, don't you?" While it's not clear, this appears to be closer to the point that the man was trying to get across as he got thrown out of Walt Disney World.

The unidentified man was trying to get other guests from within the park to rally with him, but nobody wanted to join his one-man insurrection. Instead the Disney World guests can be heard cheering as security escorts the man out of the park and saying, "goodbye." Before the video started, the man was heard allegedly talking about Jesus and bringing his family to Walt Disney World. Whatever the case may be, he did not want to wear a mask and was asked to leave the premises when he began shouting. Disney World will provide a mask if people do not have one on hand.

Walt Disney World states that a mask must be made with at least two layers of breathable fabric, while also fully covering the nose and mouth. Additionally, it must be secure underneath the chin and fit snugly (but comfortably) against the side of the face, and be secured with ear loops or ties so guests can remain hands-free. There are areas around the park where guests can remove masks called Relaxation Stations. You can check out the video of the man misquoting A Bug's Life below, thanks to Bryan Bindman's Facebook page.