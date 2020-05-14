Disney World has officially canceled all reservations for the first week of June. The park, along with Disneyland in California, has been closed since the middle of March. Hopes of Disney World opening were raised earlier this week when it was revealed that Disney Springs will reopen on May 20th. However, the rest of the Orlando resort will remain closed until further notice. The recent reopening of Shanghai Disneyland also had many hoping that the North American theme parks would be opening up again soon.

Disneyland and Disney World opened up reservations for the first week in June a few weeks ago. Now, both parks have canceled those reservations and more will likely be on the way. Los Angeles could be advised to stay indoors for another 90 days at any time now, which would mean that Disneyland will not be opening up this summer. Unfortunately, it looks like the California park could be closed for the rest of the year, along with Universal Studios, Knotts Berry Farm, and Magic Mountain.

Florida seems to be more open to getting things back to normal at a quicker rate. Disney World could, in theory, open up sooner than the California park, though that has not been confirmed at this time. Disney Springs is getting a new social distance makeover, much like Shanghai Disneyland. Masks are required for employees and guests, along with social distancing guidelines. Plexiglass has also been setup in some areas to keep employee and customer interactions to a minimum and parts of the area will be routinely cleaned and wiped down to help keep everyone safe.

Disney Springs could be a barometer to see how well things go in an effort to get Disney World reopened. Shanghai Disneyland opened up earlier this week and is only letting 30% of their capacity into the park for the first handful of weeks. Tickets sold out in minutes and people seem to be following social distance guidelines and wearing their masks, which will be the new normal for the parks in the United States when they are able to open. For now, it doesn't look like that will be any time soon in California.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek is optimistic about the future. "We want to open up as soon as we can across the world, but we are going to do so in a responsible way," Chapek said. "We want to get our cast back to work as soon as possible. I think it is a good sign that Disney Springs is going to open up in Orlando." For now, we'll just have to wait and see how well Disney Springs handles the reopening, along with crowd surges. It will be a few weeks before anyone knows if the efforts have been working or not. The Kingdom Insider Twitter account was the first to announce the June reservation cancelations.