Starting Oct. 1, Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The park opened up back in 1971. For the anniversary, Disney World is having an 18-month event that will feature new shows, new rides, new restaurants, and new merchandise.

"Guests will discover new experiences across the resort, where shimmering EARidescence appears as if by magic everywhere from theme parks to Disney Resort hotels to transportation to merchandise and more," Disney stated in a press release.

Every park will be receiving new offerings for the event. Starting at Epcot, World Showcase is receiving an expansion to its France pavilion. The expansion includes Remy's Ratatouille Adventure and a new restaurant, La Creperie De Paris. Remy's Ratatouille Adventure is a 3D adventure where guests are shrunk down to the size of rats and follow Remy on a journey through Paris. Les Creperies De Paris will offer French delicacies like crepes and galettes.

Also coming to Epcot is Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, a brand new rollercoaster involving Star-Lord, Groot, and the rest of the guardians. Disney confirmed this attraction will open in 2022. Recently, Epcot opened the Space 220 restaurant, taking customers to space for a meal that's out of this world. Could Westworld-like robots be next?

For their new show, Epcot debuted Harmonious, a beautiful show right on World Showcase Lagoon that involves fireworks, fountains, and colorful visuals. The soundtrack features classic Disney songs being performed in a variety of different languages. Spaceship Earth will also dance with lights at night as the beacon of magic for Epcot. The beacons of magic can be found at every park as Cinderella's Castle, The Tree of Life, and the Tower of Terror, will also be lighting up the night as well.

The Magic Kingdom is all dolled up with 50th anniversary decorations, including Cinderella's Castle, which has a large 50th logo in its center. Currently, Tron Lightcycle Power Run is being built at the Magic Kingdom but it's unconfirmed on whether it will open in time for the event.

Magic Kingdom is, however, getting a brand new fireworks show, replacing Happily Ever After. The new show, Disney Enchantment, will feature fireworks and projections, but the projections also extend to the buildings on Main Street U.S.A.

Animal Kingdom is premiering a new lagoon show called Disney KiteTails. This show will be performed multiple times a day and will feature large, high-flying kites of characters from The Jungle Book, The Lion King, and Finding Nemo. You can enjoy classic Disney music with a swinging twist while watching kites soar.

Also available at each park are 50 golden statues called "Disney Fab 50 Character Collection." These statues can be found spread out at each park and include characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Figment, Simba, Winnie the Pooh, and many more.

One of Disney's biggest projects yet is the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser. This is a 2-night immersive experience where guests board a starcruiser and live out their wildest fantasies within the Star Wars universe. Disney confirmed that the starcruiser will be ready to board in March 2022.

The most magical place on Earth is about to get even more magical with this event. Some of this stuff is permanent, however, many of these offerings are limited so you'll have to get to Disney World soon to celebrate this anniversary. This information comes to us from Walt Disney World.