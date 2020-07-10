The Walt Disney World Welcome Back video has been given a horror makeover. The Orlando, Florida theme park is reopening its doors for the first time since March, but not everybody is sold on the idea of returning so soon. Cases are still spiking all over the country, including Florida, where hospitals are being overloaded, which makes a trip to Disney World seem a bit terrifying for some individuals. Disney released their reopening video earlier this week and now it has been mashed up with the creepy score from Stanley Kubrick's The Shining, thanks to one artist.

Disney World have released an ad showing they're open for business. It's sinister AF. If you're wondering how it plays with the score from The Shining... it's at home... pic.twitter.com/6i5Wwvbj2n — Charlie Gee (@Charlie_A_Gee) July 9, 2020

Nelson Carvajal is the artist responsible for taking Wendy Carlos and Rachel Elkind's original score from The Shining and placing it over Disney World's Welcome Back video. While the original version keeps things upbeat and positive, the new version is ominous and fits how a lot of people are feeling about returning to the theme park. With that being said, there are plenty of people who are very excited to visit the park again, too.

Walt Disney World will open its doors tomorrow, July 11th. The Anaheim, California park does not have an official reopening date, but they did open up their Downtown Disney area earlier this week and there were huge lines to get in, even though it is not technically a part of the theme park. When looking at those crowds, it's easy to see that Walt Disney World will not have any problem getting people back into the park this weekend. The same can be said for Disneyland and California Adventure when they open up again too.

Even after watching The Shining version of Walt Disney World's reopening video, people are still going to want to head into the park. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is confident that Disney World will be perfectly safe this weekend. "Disney, I have no doubt is going to be a safe environment," the governor said. "I think that where you start to see the spread is just in social situations where people let their guard down. Usually like a private party or something like that." It's going to be very interesting to see how this all works out and a lot of people will be keeping an eye on the situation.

In order to get into Walt Disney World this weekend, guests will have to get their temperature checked. Visitors with temperatures that are too high will not be allowed into the park. Once ready for the park, all guests will be required to wear a mask at all time, while practicing safe social distance protocols at the same time. In an effort to keep crowd sizes down, the theme park will only be allowing in a certain number of guests per day, which will make getting into the park a little harder than normal. You can check out The Shining reopening video above, thanks to Nelson Carvajal's Twitter account.

Check out my latest mashup: “The Shining Disney World Reopens” https://t.co/JAlr20jimapic.twitter.com/uOUMyqId8o — Nelson Carvajal (@nelsoncarvajal) July 9, 2020