Disneyland will open California Adventure for a special "limited-time ticketed event" in March. Around 1,000 Disneyland employees will be brought back on for the first time since March of last year for the special event. Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock said there would be a "distinctly Disney experience" to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the opening of Disney California Adventure, though he did not give out too much more information.

The California Adventure event will mainly focus on food and beverages, though "the latest merchandise and unique, carefully crafted entertainment experiences," will also be available, according to Ken Potrock. While people are certainly going to be happy about being able to get into the park again, no rides will be up and running during the event. It's also not clear how many people will be allowed inside the park or when the exact date of the event will be. Regardless, this could offer visitors their first real look at the upcoming Avengers Campus, which has been testing its evening lighting over the past week.

Disneyland, California Adventure, and the rest of California's theme parks have all been shut down since March 2020. "While that is clearly not all we want to accomplish, it's a start," said Ken Potrock. "Teams are working as we speak to start recalling identified Cast in the coming weeks." As for when the parks will be able to reopen, that is currently unclear, but it is something that Disney is paying very close attention to. "This past year has presented extraordinary challenges, but that has not curtailed in any way our ability to move forward with a spirit of optimism," Potrock noted.

Outdoor dining has been available at Downtown Disney since last summer. Just opening restaurants was enough to bring back over 300 Disney employees, and it is often run at capacity, even during the week when one would assume it would be less crowded. With that being said, California Assembly members Sharon Quirk Silva and Suzette Valladares just introduced a new bill that would allow California theme parks to open sooner, rather than later. California Governor Gavin Newsom has seen a lot of criticism for not allowing the parks to reopen over the past year, with many pointing to Florida, who have had their parks open since July.

Governor Gavin Newsom is waiting for case numbers to start declining before even thinking about opening up parks like Disneyland and Universal Studios. If the new bill passes, it will allow the parks to open with strict safety guidelines, which includes limited capacity. With restaurants at Downtown Disney filling up on a daily basis, it is safe to assume that Disneyland will be a very hot ticket when it is able to open its doors again, so expect a waiting list when everything goes live. Good Morning America was one of the first outlets to report on California Adventure's 20th anniversary special event.