Disneyland visitors have set up a petition to delay the reopening of Disneyland and California Adventure. Earlier this week, Disneyland announced their plans to reopen on July 17th with limited capacity. Disney World in Florida is set to open the week before, while Universal Orlando has been open to the general public since June 5th. People are sick of staying home and practicing safe social distancing, but many believe that we still need to do it in order to be on the safe side.

The "Schedule Disneyland" petition already has over 23,000 signatures, though it probably won't persuade the park from changing their plans. As it stands, cases are only getting higher in the Orange County area, which is where Disneyland is located. Businesses are starting to open back up and things are getting back to some form of normalcy, though nothing has really changed in terms of things spreading. A few Disneyland employees have even stated that they believe it's too early to reopen the parks.

Regardless, Disneyland has been shut down since the middle of March. They paid employees all the way through the middle of April and then had to furlough non-essential employees. In other words, they have been losing a lot of money and they believe now is the time to start getting people into the park, even at a limited capacity with everybody trying to socially distance themselves from others. It's going to be pretty weird, but there are already people who can't wait to get back into the Magic Kingdom after staying indoors for the past few months.

As for July 17th, there is a reason Disney is pushing to open on that day. The 17th marks the 65th anniversary of the Disneyland opening its doors for the first time. Whatever the case may be, there are still threats of a second wave coming in the fall, though we've never even really left the first wave behind at this point, so there are people who are concerned about the park reopening because of how many people will be there and then back out into the general population the next day. It could be a recipe for disaster, or it could end up working out in the end.

For now, we'll just have to wait and see how things go. Though Disneyland plans on opening July 17th, they still have to wait for the state of California and the city of Anaheim to officially give them permission. The Magic Kingdom needs to get back to work at some point, but is it trying to push things too soon? As of this writing, it looks like everything should fall into place, despite the petition to delay gaining more momentum. If you feel strongly about Disneyland remaining closed through the summer, you can head over to Change.org to sign and share the petition.