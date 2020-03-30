Disneyland and Disney World have started accepting reservations for June 2020. The parks have both been shut down since March 14th due to current world events. The shutdowns led to a lot of family vacation plans hitting the skids and the Walt Disney Company is trying to help as many people as they can who already purchased tickets in advance and made travel accommodations. The parks originally thought they were going to be able to open this Wednesday, April 1st, but that is not going to happen, which they announced late last week.

Most of the world is practicing social distancing and staying indoors. President Donald Trump made the recommendation to continue to do so until April 30th, which is different from his earlier Easter plans. Disneyland and Disney World have not yet announced a reopening date, but they have already started taking reservations for June 1st. You can read part of the statement from the Walt Disney Company below.

"Walt Disney World theme parks, Disney Resort hotels and Disney Springs area are currently closed and a reopening date has not been identified. For guests who are interested in modifying their existing travel dates or making a new reservation for a future vacation, reservations are currently available for travel dates June 1 and later. As always, Guests are able to modify these bookings if Walt Disney World Resort opens before or after that time."

This could be a good sign of things to come. If people keep practicing social distancing, there could be a chance for North America to get back to some form of normalcy. It appears that the Walt Disney Company is thinking along those same lines. For people that may have already had Disneyland or Disney World plans, the company has revealed how they will be working with those situations. The statement goes on.

"As we previously shared, unexpired multi-day theme park tickets with unused days, or date-specific theme park tickets with a valid use period beginning March 12, 2020 through the closure will automatically be extended to use any date through December 15, 2020. If you are unable to visit by December 15, 2020, you may apply the value of a wholly unused ticket toward the purchase of a ticket for a future date."

Disneyland and Disney World have been paying all of their cast members since the shutdown two weeks ago and will continue to do so until April 18th. It is unclear what the Walt Disney Company has planned for afterwards in terms of taking care of their employees. Both parks are losing millions by remaining closed. With that being said, they are trying to make it as easy as possible for park visitors to make changes to their reservations. The statement concludes below.

"The provide additional flexibility, we are waiving Disney-imposed change and cancellation fees up to the date of check-in for reservations with arrivals through June 30. As a reminder, most reservations can be modified or cancelled online. If guests need further assistance, they can reach us at the Disney Reservation Center through our online chat feature or by calling our reservation line."

If Disneyland and Disney World are able to open their doors again on June 1st, it will be pretty big news. As for how many people will visit the parks so soon after practicing social distancing for months, that will be interesting to see. But, there will more than likely be a surge for the first month from people who have been stuck indoors for so long. You can read the rest of the statement over at the the official Disneyland website.