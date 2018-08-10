Happy Hauntings will be returning to both California's Disneyland and Florida's Disney World this year and they've announced all of the family-friendly ghoulish goodies that will be available for park visitors this fall. The Halloween spirit picks up on September 7th, which is now just less than a month away. However, you never know when select items will be available, so you'll have to keep checking back.

The first of Disney's novelty items is the Happy Halloween 2018 Base Popcorn Bucket. This year's design features Mickey and Minnie all decked out in their Halloween best as well as Chip and Dale as tiny little bats. This item will be available in both parks.

Next up is the Oogie Boogie Base Popcorn Bucket, which is only available at Disney California Adventure park. Last year, the Oogie Boogie bucket was a huge hit and disappeared quickly, so don't sleep on it this year! The Cauldron Premium Popcorn Bucket will also be available this year and at both parks.

The Poison Apple Glow Cube is also back again this year in three different colors! You'll be able to find this spooky light-up cube floating in specialty drinks on both coasts. In addition, the Green Poison Apple Stein will also be available to purchase at both parks.

Finally, Disney visitors will be able to get The Headless Horseman Straw Clip as it returns this year as well along with the highly sought after Tire Pumpkin Straw, which is inspired by Cars Land. This year is shaping up to be even scarier than last year. You can check out all of the novelty items below, provided by the Disney Parks Blog.

