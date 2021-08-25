A new teaser for the annual Disneyland Oogie Boogie Bash has announced a roll call of new villains for the Halloween event, and of the new additions, which includes Toy Story's Sid and the most recent incarnation of Cruella DeVil, there is only one who is going to be getting all the attention and that is WandaVision' s Agatha Harkness who will be making her Disneyland debut for the event. Agatha, played by Katherine Hahn in the Marvel series, is one of the most popular characters to have appeared in the new Disney+ MCU offerings, and there is no doubt that her appearance at Disneyland is going to be received with similar joy.

Video from Disneyland teases Sid from Toy Story, Cruella (live action) and Agatha Harkness (Wandavision) pic.twitter.com/vPXgdHFggi — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 24, 2021

The Oogie Boogie Bash, named after the villain of Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas, takes place each year at Disneyland's California Adventure. As you would expect, the spectacular event sees everyone's favorite Disney characters donning spooky costumes and mingling with the crowds, and along with treat trails and plenty of eerie decorations, there is also a Frightfully Fun Parade featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse alongside Disney's finest villains from their long history. The event was cancelled last year due to Covid closures, but the event returns this year in September and October and all nights are already sold out.

Disneyland's California Adventure houses the Marvel themed Avengers Campus, which sees the frequent appearances by any number of MCU characters and the inclusion of Agatha in the Halloween event is just another sign of Disney keeping their parks up to date when it comes to the ever growing list of Marvel heroes and villains joining the timeline. Disney have definitely on the ball when it comes to the look of the actors playing the roles as well, with Black Widow's costume updated in line with her solo movie appearance, and Loki changing costume weekly depending on his look in his series.

Agatha obviously had many different looks throughout WandaVision, depending on the era of the particular episode. However, while there has been no word on how she will appear at Disneyland, it is likely that her final form would be most appropriate and grandiose for such an event, and possibly her sitcom looks being used later in her general day to day work around the park. Agatha will be a great addition to the already heaving cast of the Avengers Campus, which includes Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Iron Man and more, and while whoever portrays her will have big shoes to fill it is a role that an actor can really go to town on.

Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness was an instant hit when she appeared in Marvel's first Disney+ series, and her popularity was given more meaning when the actress was nominated for several awards including an Emmy. Whether Agatha will be seen again in the MCU is something that remains to be seen, but considering how her story was left, and the way audiences took to the character, there is always a chance of her returning to the franchise at some point to cause more problems for Wanda.