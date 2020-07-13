Hong Kong Disneyland is all set to close for a second time. The park reopened on June 18th after authorities deemed it safe to do so. The news comes just after Orlando, Florida reopened Walt Disney World over the weekend. The park, like most theme parks all over the world, was shut down at the beginning of the year and Disney devotees were happy to go adventure into the park, despite rain and rising cases in the state of Florida.

As it turns out, after flattening the curve, Hong Kong has reported a small surge of 52 new cases. With that knowledge, local authorities and Hong Kong Disneyland have made the decision to shut down as a precautionary measure. It is not believed that the new cases are a result of the park reopening a month ago. "As required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will temporarily close from July 15," a Disney spokesperson said.

While Hong Kong Disneyland will be closing, some of the hotels will remain open with very limited capacity. The hotel will be open with "adjusted levels of services," according to the spokesperson. "They have put in place enhanced health and safety measures that reflect the guidance of health and government authorities, such as social distancing measures and increased cleaning and sanitization," the statement read. The park went about doing everything they thought needed to be done in order to sanitize and keep people as far away as possible, which gave people access to the park for the last month.

While Hong Kong has announced a surge of 52 new cases, Florida has shattered a record with over 15,000 cases in one single day. If Florida was its own country, it would place 4th in most new cases globally, so one can understand why some people are a little on edge about Walt Disney World reopening with so much going on around it. The results were mixed over the weekend with plenty of images and video showing off social distancing, with a lot more showing the exact opposite of social distancing from within the park.

It will be interesting to see how long Walt Disney World will be able to keep its doors open with so much going on in Florida at the moment. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is confident that Disney will just fine with its new reopening strategy. "Disney, I have no doubt is going to be a safe environment," DeSantis said. "I think that where you start to see the spread is just in social situations where people let their guard down. Usually like a private party or something like that." Only time will tell if the politician is correct in his assumptions. The official Hong Kong Disneyland website was the first to report this news.