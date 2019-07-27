Disneyland and Disney World see millions of guests every year. The parks are crowded on a daily basis by visitors from around the world, making wait times an issue. But, for the most part, it all works out as both places dazzle children and remind adults of their childhoods. However, one angry woman doesn't think that childless millennials should be able to visit the park on their own because they overcrowd the park and take away from a "real" family's experience. The unidentified woman's Facebook rant from September has now gone viral after it was shared on Twitter.

The woman's Disney rant is long, full of typos, capital letters, and profanity. She is definitely mad and puts millennials without children right in her crosshairs. She maintains that Disney World is for family entertainment and hates how "immature millennials" throw away their "money on useless crap." She goes on to say how these childless people will never know the exhaustion of chasing a three-year old around the park or having to wait in millennial-clogged lines for a Mickey Mouse pretzel. In conclusion, she believes "People without children should be BANNED!"

Disneyland and Disney World are for people of all ages. The parks operate at near-capacity levels on a daily basis and make money because of this factor and one will not see either theme park going in and banning people without children. While chasing a three-year old around a crowded theme park does not sound like the most fun thing to do in the world, by this woman's logic, the experience is for the three-year old and not her. Regardless, there are a lot of people on social media who do not agree with her rant.

Visiting any of the Disney theme parks is a chore, with or without children, and it is designed for people of all ages. But, taking a child to any theme park is not a convenient thing to do. First of all, the ticket prices are expensive, and they're only going to get higher with Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opening at the Florida park later this summer. Second of all, it's crowded, which should come as no surprise to anybody visiting. Doing anything with young children is going to be work, but one should already know that going in.

As one person on social media noted, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are a childless couple. And even families with children can end up ruining it for everybody. Just a few weeks ago, a brutal and ugly family brawl broke out at the Disneyland park in Anaheim. Children watched a family fight escalate and get physical, which extended out into the parking lot when they were ejected from the park. Whatever the case must be, one woman's rant has gone viral and people, for the most part, are not into her idea to ban childless millennials from the Disney theme parks. You can see the rant below, thanks to Jenn Kat Write's Twitter account.

This is my new favorite wild mommy post. It’s me, the millennial slut who just goes to Disney World to make children cry pic.twitter.com/COokEiTdMm — Famous Millennial Slut🌹🥖🌹 (@JenKatWrites) July 19, 2019