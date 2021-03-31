Disneyland will officially reopen starting April 30, and there are a few changes coming to the iconic theme park. They're not all COVID restrictions and safety rules, though. The legendary Blue Bayou Restaurant is adding alcoholic beverages to its menu for the first time. This makes it only the third spot to consume adult beverages in the park. And their drink menu promises a couple of surprises.

Before Disneyland closed down last March due to the spread of Coronavirus, there were only two locations where those of a certain age could partake in a mixed cocktail or a frosty mug of beer. And one of those locations is invite only. Those lucky enough to attend the private dining establishment known as Club 33 have long been able to enjoy an alcoholic drink on the premises. But it wasn't until Oga's Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opened in 2019 that less reserved guests could purchase cocktails and beer inside the park.

Now the Blue Bayou Restaurant located next to the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean ride will expand its beverage menu to include quite a few libations. Many believed that the famous eatery already served Ale and Rum Punch, and guests were often disappointed to find out that wasn't the case once they sat down to eat.

That all changes this year, with the reopening of the Blue Bayou Restaurant inside Disneyland. Though, when that happens is anyone's guess at this point. While Disneyland is reopening its doors in late April for California residents only, any inside attraction is still off limits, and that includes the Blue Bayou. But Disney Parks Blogs promises the famed establishment will open its doors soon enough. And they are teasing patrons with these exciting words.

"Blue Bayou Restaurant in Disneyland park will soon offer new beverage options that elevate the culinary experience. This guest-favorite spot will open after the theme parks reopen, and we'll share that date as soon as we can. The enhanced offerings fit right in with the story and spirit of the Blue Bayou and reflect what many of our guests have requested."

"The new additions will complement the menu and theme of the restaurant, with beverages such as wine, beer, and a specialty Hurricane Cocktail - a New Orleans staple! Or, you may want to try the new celebration sparkling wine package. Soon, you'll be able to pair them with the restaurant's delicious menu items, like the popular Surf and Turf. Also, keep an eye out for new, seasonal takes on our Mint Julep non-alcoholic beverage. Stay tuned for more on Blue Bayou."

Certainly sounds refreshing. Elsewhere in Disneyland, there is a new food concoction that looks quite provocative in its own right. The Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs Cart in Downtown Disney District will soon be serving a Pickle Corn Dog, which is a Panko-crusted dill pickle corn dog served with a side of peanut butter. You can check out Disney Parks Blog for more on the new eats, treats and cocktail beverages making their way to both Disneyland and Disney World in Florida.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park will both be reopening on April 30. There is limited capacity, so you'll want to make reservations before you just show up. There will be no indoor rides, and only those living in California may attend the park. There are plenty of new Covid restrictions in place, so be mindful if you plan to make a trip to the happiest place on Earth this spring or summer.