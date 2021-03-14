The Disneyland experience may never be the same again. It was revealed earlier this month that the iconic theme park, along with other California parks, will be able to reopen after April 1st. Disneyland has been shut down since March 13th, 2020, and at the time, it was thought that it would only be closed until the end of the month. Now, with reopening on the horizon, Disney is starting to prepare potential guests for what the future of the park will look like.

Limited capacity was always going to be a part of Disneyland's reopening process. When the park is able to reopen, it will only allow 15% of its capacity inside, which will surely make getting into the park a lot harder. "Upon reopening, certain theme parks, hotels, restaurants and other locations may be limited in capacity and subject to restricted availability or even closure based on guidance from health experts and government officials," says a statement from Disney.

Like Walt Disney World in Florida, "certain attractions, experiences, services and amenities will be modified, have limited availability, or remain closed. Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed." Basically, things could change at Disneyland at any time, including if the park opens for the day, even if guests have their reservations lined up. In addition, FASTPASS and MaxPass, along with Extra Magic Hour and Magic Morning will not be returning when the parks reopen. With only 15% capacity allowed in the park, it really shouldn't be too hard to get on to certain rides. It's unclear if and when Disney will be bringing the features back. As for parades and shows, those will also not be returning to Disneyland or California Adventure for the time being.

Disney says they will keep parkgoers up to date in the near future, which includes a concrete date for official reopening. Like Walt Disney World, some attractions will either be modified, or remain closed when Disneyland can reopen. Anything having to do with a large crowd gathering will have to be scaled back or completely shut down. Additionally, "Character meet-and-greets will be unavailable for the time being. Characters will be in our parks in new ways to entertain and delight our guests."

The Disneyland Resort will also have capacity measures in place, as well as limitations on parking and operating hours. All of these new guidelines will be paired with the safety protocols, meaning masks will have to be worn at all times, except when eating and drinking. Some parkgoers may be disappointed with the new reopening guidelines, but it's certainly better than not opening at all. As it stands, the reopening of Disneyland will likely change and morph in the years to come, though it appears that some aspects will never be the same again. You can head over to the official Disney Parks blog for continuing updates about reopening guidelines.