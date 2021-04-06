After over a year, Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park will be reopening on April 30 with limited capacity, and Disney has revealed which rides will be open on that day among other new details. The company has said in a statement that the two parks will have enhanced health and safety measures when they reopen, and will "limit capacity through a new theme park reservation system" that requires all guests to reserve their park entry in advance.

To enter either of the two Disney parks, both a theme park reservation and a valid ticket to the park on that day are required for guests 3 and older. These reservations will be limited and subject to availability. Additionally, only California residents are eligible to visit the parks at this time, and only in groups no larger than 3 households to coincide with the state's current guidelines.

On April 12, guests with existing theme park tickets will be able to start making reservations for the days that their ticket is valid. Theme park ticket sales will then resume on April 15, which is when guests not currently holding tickets will be able to purchase new tickets and make reservations. If you currently hold a park ticket, you can check available days for your 1-day ticket type starting on April 9.

Here are some key dates to remember:

April 9: If you currently hold a theme park ticket, you can check available days for your 1-day ticket type beginning April 9 on Disneyland.com/ParksUpdates.

April 12: The theme park reservation system will open no earlier than 8 a.m. PT on April 12 and guests who already have valid theme park tickets may begin making park reservations.

April 15: Theme park ticket sales will resume no earlier than 8 a.m. PT on April 15, and guests without park tickets may begin purchasing tickets and making park reservations.

Face coverings will be required for all guests ages 2 and up along with all cast members and operating participant employees. Temperatures screenings will also be required for entry into certain locations. There will also be enhanced cleaning procedures throughout the park with extra efforts to reduce physical contact. That also includes contactless and cashless dining using the mobile ordering service via the Disneyland App.

As of this time, FASTPASS and Disney MaxPass services have been suspended, and Disney will plan to revisit these options at a later date. Magic Morning and Extra Magic Hour offerings are also suspended upon the reopening of the hotels and theme parks as Disney continues to manage capacity. Other attractions and certain experiences that can draw large groups, such as parades and nighttime spectaculars, will be returning at a later date as well. Traditional character meet-and-greets will not be available, but the company promises that Mickey and pals "will ve in our parks in new ways to entertain and delight our Guests."

A list of the attractions that will be available on opening day at Disneyland .

. Alice in Wonderland

Astro Orbitor

Autopia

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Casey Jr. Circus Train

Disneyland Railroad

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

Gadget's Go Coaster

Haunted Mansion

Indiana Jones Adventure

It's a Small World

King Arthur Carrousel

Mad Tea Party

Main Street Vehicles

Mark Twain Riverboat

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Mr. Toad's Wild Ride

Peter Pan's Flight

Pinocchio's Daring Journey

Pirates of the Caribbean

Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin

Snow White's Enchanted Wish

Space Mountain

Splash Mountain

Star Tours - The Adventures Continue

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Tarzan's Treehouse

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room

Disney California Adventure Attractions

Games of Pixar Pier

Goofy's Sky School

Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout

Incredicoaster

Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind

Jessie's Critter Carousel

Jumpin' Jellyfish

Luigi's Rollickin' Roadsters

Mater's Junkyard Jamboree

Mickey's PhilharMagic

Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!

Pixar Pal-A-Round

Radiator Springs Racers

Silly Symphony Swings

Soarin' Around the World

The Little Mermaid - Ariel's Undersea Adventure

Toy Story Midway Mania

Turtle Talk with Crush

If you're not willing to abide by Disney's safety guidelines to attend the parks, it's best to wait for a later time. Disney notes that the company reserves the right to require a guest to leave if they are not properly wearing a face covering or violating other park rules. You can find out more info at the official website for Disneyland.

Unavailable Disneyland Attractions:

Buzz Lightyear's Astro Blasters (posted as "closed for refurbishment")

Chip 'N Dale Treehouse

Day Crockett's Explorer Canoes

Disneyland Monorail

Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln

Donald's Boat

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage

Frontierland Shootin' Exposition

Goofy's Playhouse

Jungle Cruise

Main Street Cinema

Matterhorn Bobsleds (posted as "closed for refurbishment")

Mickey's House/Meet Mickey

Minnie's House

Pirate's Lair on Tom Sawyer Island

Sailing Ship Columbia

Sleeping Beauty Castle Walkthrough

Star Wars Launch Bay

Storybookland Canal Boats