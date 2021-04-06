After over a year, Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park will be reopening on April 30 with limited capacity, and Disney has revealed which rides will be open on that day among other new details. The company has said in a statement that the two parks will have enhanced health and safety measures when they reopen, and will "limit capacity through a new theme park reservation system" that requires all guests to reserve their park entry in advance.
To enter either of the two Disney parks, both a theme park reservation and a valid ticket to the park on that day are required for guests 3 and older. These reservations will be limited and subject to availability. Additionally, only California residents are eligible to visit the parks at this time, and only in groups no larger than 3 households to coincide with the state's current guidelines.
On April 12, guests with existing theme park tickets will be able to start making reservations for the days that their ticket is valid. Theme park ticket sales will then resume on April 15, which is when guests not currently holding tickets will be able to purchase new tickets and make reservations. If you currently hold a park ticket, you can check available days for your 1-day ticket type starting on April 9.
- Here are some key dates to remember:
- April 9: If you currently hold a theme park ticket, you can check available days for your 1-day ticket type beginning April 9 on Disneyland.com/ParksUpdates.
- April 12: The theme park reservation system will open no earlier than 8 a.m. PT on April 12 and guests who already have valid theme park tickets may begin making park reservations.
- April 15: Theme park ticket sales will resume no earlier than 8 a.m. PT on April 15, and guests without park tickets may begin purchasing tickets and making park reservations.
Face coverings will be required for all guests ages 2 and up along with all cast members and operating participant employees. Temperatures screenings will also be required for entry into certain locations. There will also be enhanced cleaning procedures throughout the park with extra efforts to reduce physical contact. That also includes contactless and cashless dining using the mobile ordering service via the Disneyland App.
As of this time, FASTPASS and Disney MaxPass services have been suspended, and Disney will plan to revisit these options at a later date. Magic Morning and Extra Magic Hour offerings are also suspended upon the reopening of the hotels and theme parks as Disney continues to manage capacity. Other attractions and certain experiences that can draw large groups, such as parades and nighttime spectaculars, will be returning at a later date as well. Traditional character meet-and-greets will not be available, but the company promises that Mickey and pals "will ve in our parks in new ways to entertain and delight our Guests."
- A list of the attractions that will be available on opening day at Disneyland.
- Alice in Wonderland
- Astro Orbitor
- Autopia
- Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
- Casey Jr. Circus Train
- Disneyland Railroad
- Dumbo the Flying Elephant
- Gadget's Go Coaster
- Haunted Mansion
- Indiana Jones Adventure
- It's a Small World
- King Arthur Carrousel
- Mad Tea Party
- Main Street Vehicles
- Mark Twain Riverboat
- Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
- Mr. Toad's Wild Ride
- Peter Pan's Flight
- Pinocchio's Daring Journey
- Pirates of the Caribbean
- Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin
- Snow White's Enchanted Wish
- Space Mountain
- Splash Mountain
- Star Tours - The Adventures Continue
- Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
- Tarzan's Treehouse
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
- Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room
- Disney California Adventure Attractions
- Games of Pixar Pier
- Goofy's Sky School
- Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout
- Incredicoaster
- Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind
- Jessie's Critter Carousel
- Jumpin' Jellyfish
- Luigi's Rollickin' Roadsters
- Mater's Junkyard Jamboree
- Mickey's PhilharMagic
- Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!
- Pixar Pal-A-Round
- Radiator Springs Racers
- Silly Symphony Swings
- Soarin' Around the World
- The Little Mermaid - Ariel's Undersea Adventure
- Toy Story Midway Mania
- Turtle Talk with Crush
If you're not willing to abide by Disney's safety guidelines to attend the parks, it's best to wait for a later time. Disney notes that the company reserves the right to require a guest to leave if they are not properly wearing a face covering or violating other park rules. You can find out more info at the official website for Disneyland.
- Unavailable Disneyland Attractions:
- Buzz Lightyear's Astro Blasters (posted as "closed for refurbishment")
- Chip 'N Dale Treehouse
- Day Crockett's Explorer Canoes
- Disneyland Monorail
- Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln
- Donald's Boat
- Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage
- Frontierland Shootin' Exposition
- Goofy's Playhouse
- Jungle Cruise
- Main Street Cinema
- Matterhorn Bobsleds (posted as "closed for refurbishment")
- Mickey's House/Meet Mickey
- Minnie's House
- Pirate's Lair on Tom Sawyer Island
- Sailing Ship Columbia
- Sleeping Beauty Castle Walkthrough
- Star Wars Launch Bay
- Storybookland Canal Boats
- Unavailable Disney California Adventure Attractions
- Animation Academy
- Boudin Bakery Tour
- Golden Zephyr
- Grizzly River Run
- Red Car Trolley
- Redwood Creek Challenge Trail
- Sorcerer's Workshop