It's official: Disneyland is reopening its doors on April 30. California recently laid out new guidelines that will allow for theme parks to reopen, albeit at a limited capacity, no more than 35 percent of what the fire code allows. Now, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has confirmed the opening date, which will see the park operating for the first time in over a year. But it will be under heavy restrictions.

Bob Chapek had previously revealed that the Disney park, located in Anaheim, would reopen sometime in April. During a recent interview, he provided the date, while also offering some details. Disneyland will only allow around 15 percent capacity at the time of its initial reopening. Chapek, in his remarks, said that there is a lot of demand from the public to visit the company's theme parks currently, despite ongoing health and safety concerns.

"We've seen the enthusiasm, the craving for people to return to our parks around the world. We've been operating at Walt Disney World for about nine months, and there certainly is no shortage of demand. I think as people become vaccinated, they become a little bit more confident in the fact that they can travel... Consumers trust Disney to do the right thing, and we've certainly proven that we can [open] responsibly, whether it's temperature checks, masks, social distancing, [or] improved hygiene around the parks."

Those looking to plan a trip may want to hold back for a bit. At first, Disneyland will only be open to California residents. That means nobody will be able to travel from out of state to visit the park, even if they could manage to get in with the capacity limits in place. Disney will be assessing the situation and making changes to its policies as things progress. The official Disneyland website has laid out some of its reopening guidelines, saying the following.

"Upon reopening, certain parks, hotels, restaurants, attractions, experiences and other offerings will be modified or unavailable, will have limited capacity and will be subject to limited availability or even closure, and park admission and offerings are not guaranteed."

To enter the park, both a park reservation and valid admission for the same park on the same date are required for guests age 3 and up. Reservations are limited. Just ahead of Disneyland's reopening, Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa plan to reopen on April 29. The Disneyland Hotel and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel remain closed and will reopen at a later date.

Disney lost millions, if not billions of dollars by having Disneyland closed for a year. Parks, experiences and consumer products accounted for 37 percent of the company's business in 2019, or just over $26 billion. For comparison's sake, Disney's total revenue fell to $16.5 billion last year. Disney laid off tens of thousands of employees. The reopening will allow for Disney to re-hire at least some of those who were let go. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further updates are made available. This news was first reported by CNBC.