The Rise of Skywalker is hitting theaters and Star Tours on December 20th. Disney and Star Wars officially made the announcement today and revealed one of the new locations. The news comes after Lucasfilm released the latest and final trailer for The Rise of Skywalker earlier this week, which has fans trying to figure out what exactly is going on. Luckily, we don't have to wait too much longer since the movie is now less than two months away.

Disney theme parks in California, Florida, France, and Japan are all getting updated Rise of Skywalker content for the Star Tours ride. The ride debuted in 1987 and was the first non-Disney IP to be incorporated to the park. Since then, the famous ride has gone through some major changes. At the start, we were in the original trilogy and in 2010, the ride was revamped to throw in some prequel material. In 2015, it was updated yet again to feature the latest trilogy. Now, Star Wars fans are going to travel to new destinations, including Kef Bir, the ocean moon featured in the latest trailer.

No other information about the new destinations has been revealed at this time. However, Disney will more than likely make a firm announcement after The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters in December. Star Tours now have 384 possible scenarios across the variety of current destinations. It's not clear how many more will be added to the world-famous attraction. Star Wars has a major presence at the Disney theme parks, thanks to the recently opened Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Galaxy's Edge currently only has one ride, which is the Millennium Falcon adventure, Smugglers Run. That will all change over the next few months as the Rise of the Resistance ride opens, giving fans an even more immersive experience. Walking around the new addition of the park now is a pretty amazing experience, but it's about to get a lot bigger in the future. The Florida park will offer an even crazier experience when their resort, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser opens. A concrete date has yet to be announced by Disney, though construction is currently underway.

Star Tours has been giving Star Wars fans joy for over 30 years now and has continued to grow and evolve into something new for almost every visit. With so many combinations available, it will be interesting to see how it all changes when The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters later this year. One thing is for sure and that is the fact that the lines are about to get a lot longer for the ride than they have been previously. It will more than likely be a wise decision to get on the Fast Pass service to avoid waiting in crazy lines during the re-opening. The official Star Wars site was the first to reveal the news.