Disneyland is no stranger to long lines. But the latest attraction may not be one you're willing to endure. Disney executive chairman Bob Iger has announced today that Disney Parks may be conducting temperature checks on those visiting the popular attraction to help stave off any future problems from happening inside the park.

The decision hasn't been made yet, but Disney is seriously considering instituting a temperature check at the front entrance of the park when Disneyland eventually reopens. Bob Iger believes this move may make a traumatized nation feel just a little safer when visiting the popular vacation destination. And he hopes it gets people out of the house when this all clears up. He goes onto say the following.

"One of the things that we're discussing already is that in order to return to some semblance of normal, people will have to feel comfortable that they're safe. Some of that could come in the form ultimately of a vaccine, but in the absence of that it could come from basically, more scrutiny, more restrictions. Just as we now do bag checks for everybody that goes into our parks, it could be that at some point we add a component of that that takes people's temperatures, as a for-instance."

Iger goes onto say that Disney is, "studying very carefully what China has been trying to do in terms of their return to normalcy [and] ... You can't get on a bus or a subway or a train or enter a high-rise building there-and I'm sure this will be the case when their schools reopen-without having your temperature taken." Iger only sees this as a positive for the time being, and noted that major national tragedies such as this always bring change, and believes it is in people's best nature to accept the inconvenience. He goes onto say this.

"So we've asked ourselves the question, let's prepare for a world where our customers demand that we scrutinize everybody. Even if it creates a little bit of hardship, like it takes a little bit longer for people to get in. Just as the case after 9/11 where people ultimately lived with the notion that in order for them to enter a building, if you're in an office building you have to show a picture ID or get your picture taken and be screened. Or in order to enter a park you have to put your bags out there to be checked and you go through some kind of metal detector. Or certainly what's going on in airports with the TSA."

Disneyland and California Adventure in Anaheim, California have been closed since March 14, as have Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando and Disneyland Paris Resort. When the doors were first locked on these hugely popular theme parks, it was believed that they'd be able to open back up at the end of March. That time has come to pass, and Disney Parks still don't have a firm reopen date.

On March 27 Disney extended the shutdown, offering no end in sight. Though Disneyland is taking reservations for June, which is very optimistic of them. Disney said this in a statement at the end of March.

"While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company's top priority."

As of now, Disney is paying park employees their regular hourly rate. This includes those who also work for the surrounding resorts. Though it was announced last week that Disney would have to furlough all employees starting on April 19. This news was first reported on Deadline.com