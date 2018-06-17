Though the 360 Distorted trailer is just a tease, it does give some pretty interesting hints as to how the VR experience was crafted. To get the footage together, they filmed scenes right after director Rob King filmed the live-action sequences. For those with OneTouch VR on Google Daydream, Oculus Go and Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear VR, and iOs, you can download the Distorted experience now. It will also be available in stereo 3D on various platforms like the Littlstar app on Sony's Playstation VR.

Distorted tells the story about a woman who is suffering from bipolar disorder and comes to suspect the proprietor of the state-of-the-art "smart apartment" she and her husband just moved into is using the building's residents as unwitting guinea pigs for a "synthetic telepathy" brainwashing plot with dire global ramifications. Christina Ricci and John Cusack star in the film and the VR experience, which you can see teased in the 360 degree trailer. It's only a matter of time before more experiences like this are released to promote films and TV shows, offering a new outlook on the creative process.

Distorted hits theaters on June 22nd, but you can download the VR experience now. It will be interesting to see how far these new virtual reality promotions will go in the next handful of years. The technology is advanced quite a bit in the few years that it's been available to the general public, so we can expect to see these new experiences coming along with a lot more projects in the future. You can check out the 360 degree trailer for the Distorted VR experience below.