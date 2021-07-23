Following his recent confirmation that the long, long-awaited sci-sequel District 10 is now being written, director Neill Blomkamp has offered some details as to why he has now decided to return to the world of 2009's District 9. According to Blomkamp, it was a particular matter in American history that at last inspired the filmmaker to finally start development on the sequel.

"That script continues to be written. It's looking good. It took a decade to figure out, to come up with a reason why to make that film as opposed to just make a sequel. There was a topic in American history that the second I realized that that fit into the world of District 9, it felt like an awesome way to do a sequel. So yeah, it continues to be developed and it's getting a lot closer."

While Blomkamp does not go into detail as to exactly what this topic is, nor whether it is something from more US recent history or from America's past, it should come as little surprise to learn that District 10will once again be a historical-slash-politics driven allegory much like its critically acclaimed predecessor.

Released in 2009, it has now been 12 years since the alien refugee known as Christopher Johnson promised to return in three years at the end of sci-fi action masterclass District 9. Neill Blomkamp burst onto the cinematic scene with the sci-fi the social commentary, which utilizes found footage in the form of fictional interviews, news footage, and video from surveillance cameras, as well as more traditional sequences, District 9 begins in an alternate 1982, during which a giant extra-terrestrial spaceship arrives and hovers over the South African city of Johannesburg. A population of sick and malnourished insectoid aliens are discovered living in squalor inside the ship, and are subsequently moved and confined to an internment camp, District 9.

Picking up twenty years later, with the ship still casting a shadow over the city, the government decides to relocate the aliens to another camp, resulting in one of the aliens, known as Christopher Johnson, crossing paths with bureaucrat Wikus van der Merwe, who is about to find himself the target of a nationwide manhunt. Written by Blomkamp and Terri Tatchell, and produced by Peter Jackson and Carolynne Cunningham, District 9 stars Sharlto Copley, David James, and Jason Cope as Christopher Johnson.

Audiences have been oh so long for District 10 to be announced, with Blomkamp confirming on social media earlier this year that he is currently working on the script. "District 10 screenplay also being written by @sharlto @territatchell and I. Its coming..." the director revealed to the glee of science fiction fans everywhere.

So, while we speculate over which (no doubt controversial) matter from America's history Blomkamp has decided best leads into District 10, the director first returns to screens with the supernatural horror movie, Demonic. Shot in British Columbia, Canada during the ongoing global situation, the movie follows a young woman who unwittingly unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades-old rift between mother and daughter are ruthlessly revealed. Demonic is due to be released in theaters on August 20, 2021, and on video on demand a week later on August 27, 2021. This comes to us IGN.