Momentum Pictures has provided us with an exclusive clip from their upcoming release Disturbing the Peace. In the clip, we see stars Guy Pearce and Devon Sawa go toe-to-toe as they battle over a small town. Things are never as simple as they seem and Disturbing the Peace intends to keep it that way as viewers start to put the facts together for themselves. The action thriller was directed by York Alec Shackleton and completed last year. You can check out the exclusive clip from the movie below.

Momentum Pictures will release the action thriller Disturbing the Peace in theaters, on VOD and Digital HD on Friday, January 17th, 2020. In addition to Guy Pearce (Memento, L.A. Confidential) and Devon Sawa (The Fanatic, Final Destination), the movie also stars Barbie Blank (WWE Raw, Clash Time). A small-town marshal who hasn't carried a gun since he left the Texas Rangers after a tragic shooting may have to pick up his gun again to do battle with a gang of outlaw bikers that has invaded the town to pull off a brazen and violent heist. Things go off the rails in the movie, which action thriller fans can check out later this week.

Jim Dillon has a checkered past. Now a washed-up marshal in the dying town of Silver Rock, he refuses to carry a gun ten years after one of his bullets left his partner paralyzed during a shootout on the Mexican border. Jim is forced to take action when a ruthless biker gang rolls into Silver Rock looking to raise hell.

Led by the psychotic Diablo, the gang invades Main Street, cuts the phone lines, and takes the entire town hostage. Refusing to touch his gun, Jim is left to use his fists to defend the townspeople against the well-armed bikers. Once a U.S. Marine boxing champ, he picks off the gang one-by-one with the help of his young part-time deputy, Matt. When it becomes clear that Diablo intends to leave no witnesses, Jim is left with no choice but to pick up the gun he hasn't touched in a decade and to become the hero he was always meant to be.

As we see in the Disturbing the Peace clip, Guy Pearce's Jim Dillon is being held hostage by Devon Sawa's Diablo and his gang in the middle of the street. Devon Sawa is stern and confident as he lays down the law to Dillon, explaining how he and his gang are going to be running the town from here on out. Things are ramped up when the gang leader takes the marshal's badge and places it on his own vest. For now, the powers have shifted, but that clearly isn't going to last long.

So far, Disturbing the Peace has been getting positive reviews from critics who have been giving Guy Pearce and Devon Sawa accolades. You can make your own opinion when the movie comes out later this week. Daniel Grodnik, Mary Aloe, Simon Swart, and Kirk Shaw serve as producers, while Momentum Pictures handles distribution in North America. Voltage Pictures is handling international distribution.