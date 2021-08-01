While all eyes are currently on the arrival of The Suicide Squad's arrival in cinemas next week, there is of course another highly anticipated DC movie currently in production in the form of Shazam! Fury of The Gods, which is pretty much a full on family affair with many of the original cast back to reprise their roles from the first movie. Recent set photos have given a first look at Djimon Hounsou as the Wizard back alongside the other cast members, including Grace Fulton, who has taken over the role of adult Mary, previously played by Michelle Borth in Shazam!

https://twitter.com/ShazamNews/status/1420757415792807943

https://twitter.com/ShazamNews/status/1420757160099684352

https://twitter.com/ShazamNews/status/1420757171508183043

The twitter account @ShazamNews shared the series of snaps with their followers, commenting, "HD photos of Grace Fulton and Djimon Hounsou as the Wizard on set of #Shazam: Fury of the Gods. More photos of Grace Fulton, Djimon Hounsou, Jovan Armand, and Ian Chen on set of #Shazam: Fury of the Gods."

Fans have been desperate to see more from the production since director David F Sandberg decided to "leak" his image of the Shazam family in their new snazzy costumes last month to avoid anyone else leaking it. The new images are some of the first to actually have taken of the cast in action since filming of the movie got underway, and as well as Djimon Hounsou, they have also given us a first look at Grace Fulton who is now taking over the role of the older Mary thanks to her advanced age since the original movie, in which she only played the young Mary.

While it is still a two year wait for the movie's release in June 2023, we have found out more about Shazam! Fury of the Gods recently than many of the superhero movies due out this year such as Shang Chi and Eternals. It was announced in March that Helen Mirren would be joining the cast as the villain Hesperus, and we have also seen the Oscar winning actress in costume on the set last month. Lucy Liu is also on board the sequel as Herpera's sister, Kalypso, and West Side Story's Rachel Ziegler has also been cast in a role but this has not yet been revealed.

The Shazam! sequel was delayed by last year's events, and star Zackary Levi posted a message on his Instagram when the movie finally started shooting earlier in the year, sharing his thanks for being back doing what he loved. "So grateful to @wbpictures @newlinecinema @dccomics et al for seeing the 16 year old inside me and believing he could be their Big Red Cheese. Actual 16 year old me would be shitting himself if he knew what his future was gonna hold. I legit sit around and just feel overcome with gratitude when I allow myself to look back thru my life and see all the countless blessings. The unearthly and immense amount of protection, provision, and providence God has orchestrated in my life," Levi wrote. Shazam! Fury of The Gods is scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 2, 2023.