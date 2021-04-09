Days after suffering a reported drug overdose, hip hop legend DMX has passed away. The "Party Up (Up in Here)" and "X Gon' Give It to Ya" rapper, whose real name was Earl Simmons, was admitted to the hospital on April 2 following a drug overdose and subsequent heart attack. He had since been in critical condition on life support as family and friends prayed for a miracle, but DMX was pronounced dead on Friday at the age of 50.

"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," a family statement reads.

"Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized."

Born in 1970, DMX had been rapping since the early 1990s, releasing his debut album It's Dark and Hell Is Hot in 1998. The album sold 251,000 copies in its first week, and DMX followed this up by releasing his best-selling album And Then There Was X in 1999, which featured his popular single "Party Up (Up in Here." He would ultimately release three studio albums with Redemption of the Beast released in 2015.

As an actor, DMX made his movie debut in the 1998 crime drama Belly alongside Method Man and Nas. He'd go on to appear in other movies like Romeo Must Die, Exit Wounds, Cradle 2 the Grave, Never Die Alone, and Beyond the Law. He has also appeared in various TV shows, often as himself, in programs like South Park, Moesha, MadTV, and Fresh Off the Boat. The rapper also sent his voice and likeness to the hit wrestling video game Def Jam Vendetta in 2003.

In 2002, DMX published his autobiography, E.A.R.L.. The book detailed the rapper's troubled childhood along with his issues with drugs as an adult. He had been in trouble with the law frequently over the years during his professional career. In 2018, he was sentenced to a year behind bars and was released in 2019, but his continued struggles with addiction led him to cancel a series of scheduled live performances that year and check himself into rehab.

At this time, our thoughts go out to the loved ones left to pick up the pieces after DMX's tragic passing. As one of the most popular hip hop stars of his era, there's no chance he will ever be forgotten. May he rest in peace. This news comes to us from {https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/dmx-new-york-rapper-and-actor-dies-at-50|The Hollywood Reporter.