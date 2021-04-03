Rapper and actor DMX is reportedly hospitalized following a drug overdose late Friday evening. Sources close to the rapper, aka Earl Simmons, say he is in "grave condition." The same sources claim that DMX suffered the overdose in his home at approximately 11pm, which triggered a heart attack. He was rushed to a hospital in White Plains, New York and is currently in the critical care unit, where "some brain activity" has reportedly been detected. Other sources claim that DMX is in a "vegetative state," and that he might not make it.

Eric B. of hip hop group Eric B. & Rakim tweeted, "Please pray for my brother DMX," and included the hashtag "DMXhospitalized." Rapper Rick Ross posted, "Prayers up for DMX the legend, let's put that in the sky." Many of DMX's fans are also wishing the rapper well on social media. DMX has publicly detailed his troubles with substance abuse over the years and most recently completed a rehab stint in 2019, which was nine months after he served one year in prison for tax evasion.

At the time of DMX's 2019 rehab visit, it was believed that he had not relapsed. The rapper and his team stressed that the stay was out of fear that he might relapse, since he was reportedly feeling temptations. "In his ongoing commitment to putting family and sobriety first, DMX has checked himself into a rehab facility," said a statement at the time, "He apologizes for his cancelled shows and thanks his fans for their continued support." DMX also went to rehab in 2017 to "be a better father, friend, and entertainer."

DMX has spoken at length about his addiction to crack cocaine, which started when he was 14-years old when he smoked marijuana laced with the drug. In February 2016, the rapper reportedly overdosed in a Ramada Inn parking lot, but later attributed the medical attention to an asthma attack. Police say they found no illegal substances at the scene. DMX has also claimed that he has bipolar disorder over the years.

DMX announced back in August 2020 that he was working on a new album with Swiz Beatz. In addition, DMX announced that the upcoming record, his first since 2015's Redemption of the Beast, features appearances from Griselda Records, Pop Smoke, U2's Bono, and more. DMX got his start in the early 1990s, but it wasn't until his album, It's Dark and Hell Is Hot in 1998, that he earned a hit single.

The album was both critical acclaim and commercial success, selling 251,000 copies within its first week of release. The album went on to sell over 4 million copies in the United States alone. He released his best-selling album, ... And Then There Was X, in 1999, which included the hit single "Party Up (Up in Here)." In addition to his music career, DMX has appeared in such movies as Belly, Romeo Must Die, Never Die Alone, Death Toll, Lords of the Street, and The Bleeding. TMZ was the first to report on DMX's overdose.

Prayers 4 DMX 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/jCfTLA40G0 — CT Moore (@TmoFla) April 3, 2021

Praying DMX pulls through 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/J044UzaI8d — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 3, 2021

Prayers for DMX and his family🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/NhKIx0aAyj — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 3, 2021

