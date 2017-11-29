It seems that Christmas music starts getting played earlier and earlier as the years go on and many people get annoyed by the early, empty sounds of Christmas joy filling their ears, but DMX is back and he has the only Christmas song that you need this year or any other year. The rapper was asked back in 2012 to sing a live Christmas song on the radio and he chose "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer," leading many fans to beg for a studio recording of his version. And now, Christmas has come early with the studio version of DMX's Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer, as he calls it, produced by Divine Bars.

The minute-and-a-half song sounds exactly what you think it sounds like and it's amazing. Rudolph is given a certain gravel-voiced swagger that Grandma needs to hear this Christmas. It's time for a Ruff Ryders full Christmas album that the whole family can enjoy and it's the perfect time with the reunion tour all booked and ready to go. DMX does not hold back, roaring reindeer names over sleigh bells and recreating some of the original ad-libs. The rapper blessed the track with some holiday magic that's apparent from bar one.

The track is included in a Holiday Spotify playlist accompanied by almost 30 of music's biggest stars including Miley Cyrus, Fifth Harmony, Demi Lovato, Sam Smith, Kelly Clarkson, and Wyclef Jean to name a few. But it's obvious that the stand out track is this studio rendition of a Christmas favorite sung by our undisputed Uncle X. 2017 has been a rough (no pun intended) year for the rapper, but the back half of the year has picked up considerably with the Ruff Ryders reunion as well as this new Christmas banger.

Over the summer, it was revealed that DMX owes a lot of money in back taxes to Uncle Sam. The U.S. Attorney's Office in New York City says that Uncle X has concealed his income for several years and is now about $1.7 million in the red to the IRS. According to reports, DMX had cash pouring in during the early 2000s from a ton of hit songs. The feds apparently even name checked "X Gon' Give It to Ya" in the legal documents. If indicted on all 14 counts, Uncle X could spend 44 years behind bars in federal prison.

The cover of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" comes at the perfect time, bringing some grit to Christmas at a time when we need it most. There's only so much Kelly Clarkson and Mariah Carey holiday music that a sane person can handle, so hopefully Uncle X has some more holiday cheer to spread before the end of next month. You can listen to DMX's "Rudolph the Rednose Reindeer" below, courtesy of Apple Eaters' YouTube channel and then make sure you check out the video that started it all when DMX launches into the classic Christmas song off the cuff, turning into a Christmas legend.