As fans and colleagues of Earl "DMX" Simmons continue to share their favorite memories of the late rapper and actor on social media, a clip touching on his apparent love of The Golden Girls has gone viral. The information stems from a 2017 interview with Gabrielle Union, who had worked with DMX on the Jet Li action movie Cradle 2 the Grave in 2003. Conducted by Sean Evans from the YouTube show Hot Ones, the interview clip was shared by First We Feast shortly after DMX's untimely death.

RIP DMX 💐 pic.twitter.com/ZqNjY7bqxp — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) April 9, 2021

"Did you know that DMX loved The Golden Girls? That's a real fun fact," Union says in the clip, revealing that the rapper-actor had spent a lot of time on set watching the show in his trailer. As Union explains, most everyone else on set was afraid to approach DMX after a "dog-biting incident" with a PA. Eventually, Union became the go-to person to fetch DMX when needed, and she'd typically find him having a drink and watching the classic sitcom.

Imitating DMX, Union said the rapper would tell her: "Yo, have a drink! Watch The Golden Girls! This sh*t is funny."

"We would have a Heineken, and sometimes a little Crown, and we'd watch The Golden Girls. And he would laugh hysterically," Gabrielle Union added.

On Friday, DMX passed away at the age of 50 one week after a reported drug overdose and subsequent heart attack. Among the many colleagues mourning the iconic rapper was Union, who was one of the first to post a heartfelt message on Twitter in remembrance. In a somber tweet, Union wrote: "No words right now. Nothing but fierce love, prayers and protection for X's family, friends and fans. This loss is devastating."

"Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end," a statement from the family also read. "He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever."

DMX wasn't alone with his love for the show, as The Golden Girls is one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time. Created by Susan Harris, the classic comedy series won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series two times during its seven-season run, with each of the four leads earning their own Emmy wins for acting. The series has been a popular watch with streaming on Hulu and Disney+ subscribers are thrilled that the show is coming to that service later this summer.

Following four mature women sharing a home in Miami, The Golden Girls stars Bea Arthur as Dorothy Zbornak, Betty White as Rose Nylund, Rue McClanahan as Blanche Devereaux, and Estelle Getty as Sophia Petrillo. The series also had a plethora of notable guest stars like Leslie Nielsen, Alex Trebek, Burt Reynolds, Bob Hope, Sonny Bono, Mario Lopez, George Clooney, and even Quentin Tarantino as a dancing Elvis impersonator.

RIP DMX. The clip of Union speaking about DMX and The Golden Girls comes to us from First We Feast on Twitter.