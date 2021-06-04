Late rapper DMX's legacy continues to live on, as his 8-year-old daughter is already following in her father's footsteps. Prior to his passing, DMX was scheduled to perform at Wildcatter Saloon in Katy, Texas over the weekend. After his death, the venue decided to host a tribute show for the hip hop legend on the date he was supposed to arrive, featuring special guests paying tribute to DMX.

At the event, DMX's daughter, Sonovah Hillman Jr., personally appeared to help honor her late father. Taking to the mic, Sonovah performed some of DMX's hits like "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" as the crowd cheered her on. It's remarkable to see as a fan of the rapper who would certainly be very proud. Footage of the performance has since been shared on an Instagram page for Sonovah, who seems to be referring to herself as JRX. You can watch the video below.

The Ruff Ryders also were represented on the stage that night, as Drag-On hopped on the mic as well at the end of the tribute show. DMX's fiancée, Desiree, and their son, Exodus, were also in attendance, as was Sonovah's mother. The family thanked the fans for their prayers and support.

In another Instagram post, Sonovah thanks the venue for her first concert by writing: "Thank you so much @wildcatter_saloon I won't ever forget you giving me the opportunity. My first concert, forever grateful, big thank you and shout out to Justin, John, Carmen, and Scott. When I make it big I'm coming back. I promise."

One of the most famous rappers of all time, DMX has sold more than 74 million records worldwide. Along with "Ruff Ryders' Anthem," some of his other big hits include "Party Up (Up in Here)," "X Gon' Give It to Ya," and "Where the Hood At?". In early April, the rapper suffered a heart attack and was placed on life support in critical condition. He never recovered and died the following week at the age of 50.

Just one day before DMX's death was announced, Sonovah shared another image on Instagram of herself standing in the same spot where her father took a similar photo many years earlier. In the caption, she says, "We took this picture in the same spot. I'm walking in your foot steps. I love you dad."

Previously, Sonovah also performed at a memorial service for her dad. Per Blavity, she put a spin on DMX's single "Slippin'" by adding new words to the song in the wake of his passing.

"He taught me to be strong, but it's OK to be afraid/'Cause sometimes it'll show you how to be brave/I never give up, I give it my all/'Cause I know I'm big, even though I look small/Lookin' at my daddy's picture on the wall...My brothers and sisters, we all stand together/Throw up the X, daddy forever," the 8-year-old rapped.

This all goes to show how much DMX is loved and missed by those who knew him. His legacy clearly continues to shine very brightly, and it looks like young "JRX" will help make sure of that. The video of Sonovah performing "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" comes to us from @Sonovah_Junior on Instagram.