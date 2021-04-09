Fans and celebrities are mourning the passing of hip hop legend DMX, who died on Friday at the age of 50. Last week, the rapper, whose real name was Earl Simmons, had reportedly suffered a heart attack due to a drug overdose. In critical condition, DMX had spent the past week on life support with fans everywhere praying for his recovery, but the family has announced that Simmons has since died.

"Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end," the family's statement reads in part. "He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever."

News of DMX's passing has been hard on many, and especially for the rapper's fans and colleagues in the hip hop community. Rapper Biz Markie tweeted: "RIP DMX. No one radiated more agony, pain, and atomic energy. The Cerberus from Yonkers, who suffered for all of our sins and his own. Maybe the rawest rapper of all-time, no pretense or frills, just pure adrenaline, lawless genius, and reckless abandon. The struggle incarnate."

"Rest in Heaven DMX," adds Chance the Rapper.

Missy Elliot posted a touching tweet that reads: "Even though you had battles you TOUCHED so many through your MUSIC and when you would PRAY so many people FELT THAT! This is heavy for the HipHop family but your LEGACY LIVES ON & your SPIRIT. Continued Prayers for X family & friends for STRENGTH/HEALING."

"No words right now," writes Gabrielle Union. "Nothing but fierce love, prayers and protection for X's family, friends and fans. This loss is devastating."

Wesley Snipes posted an image of DMX and wrote: "Rest in power brother."

"RIP DMX," Viola Davis also tweeted. "I pray for the comfort of your children and loved ones."

"My childhood and love for music would not have been the same without this man," says Saturday Night Live star Chris Redd. "DMX was easily my favorite artist growing up. I had every album, every ruff Ryder song, followed any artist he endorsed. Man....RIP the dog. There will never be another like him."

Workaholics star and huge DMX fan Blake Anderson wrote: "DMX was an absolute game changer. I still remember exactly when and where I was the first time I heard Ruff Ryders Anthem. When the rap was over the machine guns go off and I was convinced I had just heard the most dangerous track of all time. TALK IS CHEAP MOTHER F***ERS RIP DMX."

DJ Heat wants to remember DMX by sharing some good memories of the rapper, posting a video of him dancing and singing along to Michael Jackson in a video taken days before the heart attack. "Let's put some good DMX vibes on the timeline. This was him earlier last week rocking out to MJ," she writes.

There are countless fans posting messages of tribute as well. It's clear from the impact his death is having on the world just how much DMX is loved and how much he will be missed. Certainly, there are going to be a lot of people out there putting on some of the rapper's greatest tracks in memory of DMX today. May he rest in peace.

Loved by everyone ❤️



I fell in love with portraits of DMX as a kid. He always had remarkably striking visuals, that depicted the life he lived, which was one I didn’t know.



I always appreciated the stories he brought to music, and how much of himself he poured into it.



