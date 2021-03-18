Playing Dungeons and Dragons is about to get lit. Pixels, the Electronic Dice, aims to bring a customizable light show to future D&D campaigns with the help of Bluetooth and smartphones. While most people think of using pencils and paper while playing one of the world's most iconic games, technology has slowly started to seep into the culture over the last several years. Pixels, which is currently live on Kickstarter, is aiming to take D&D to a whole new level with their RGB lights.

As of this writing, over 14,000 people have backed Pixels, which means there are a lot of Dungeons and Dragons players who are very interested in playing with light up dice. The campaign originally sought to raise $200,000 and has surpassed its goal by quite a lot. Over $2.5 million has been raised thus far, and there is still a week to go for the original campaign. "Full of LEDs, smarts and no larger than regular dice, they can be customized to light up when and how you desire," reads the Pixels description. "Incredibly strong, smooth and sharp, they work for several hours at a time, after which you can simply recharge them with the accompanying case."

The Pixels dice are a little bit heavier than other dice on the market, but they are still not the heaviest. Plus, they're even waterproof for those DnD campaigns that get out of hand. And for those wondering, Pixels is set up to work with Roll20, Foundry, and other online platforms for campaigns. Depending on the design the players select, the LED lights will either shine through the entire face (Midnight Galaxy and Aurora Sky) or only through the numbers (Onyx Black and Hematite Grey).

As for throwing something with batteries and lights in them, the Pixels product is sturdy and meant to be thrown, thanks to the use of resin, which protects the lights and batteries. This is also where the extra weight comes from. The resin also means that the dice are all one piece and seamless, with wireless technology used for charging. With all of the bells and whistles, Pixels will set Dungeons and Dragons players back $200 for a set of 7.

Pixels Dice should be out by this time next year, though some early Kickstarter backers may end up getting theirs before anyone else. Jean Simonet is the man behind the design and wants potential buyers to know that the product was developed as premium dice, first and foremost. The lights are an added bonus to what he feels is already a great dice set to get games going. You can head over to Kickstarter right now if you'd like to get in on the Pixels Electronic Dice before the campaign ends next week. Pledges of $39 will get you one die, while $72 gets two dice.